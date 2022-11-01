ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 53

bilge rat
3d ago

I'm kind of a news aholic , used to watch them all . just gave up on msnbc and CNN . can't believe any thing they say . but the worst part is how they completely ignore any thing that doesn't fit their agenda.

Reply(9)
40
Andre Kellogg
3d ago

That's because everyone knows that CNN and MSNBC lie about everything. No one wants to listen to them anymore. It's over for the fake news.

Reply
43
John S.
3d ago

I’m surprised they are still on the air with Trump out of office. I mean, he personally kept their broadcast alive. They like their democrat leaders were/are obsessed with trying to take him down and the sad reality is they spread their sewage to viewers who fall for it….and here we are with the worst administration in history.

Reply
9
Related
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
tvinsider.com

MSNBC Cuts Ties With Tiffany Cross in Latest Anchor Shakeup

Another change is hitting the cable-news landscape as MSNBC‘s weekend host Tiffany Cross is out at the NBCUniversal-owned outlet. According to Variety, the decision to leave wasn’t exactly her own as MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, cutting ties with her immediately. Staffers were notified of Cross’ exit on Friday, November 4 and MSNBC has yet to comment directly on the matter.
WASHINGTON STATE
AdWeek

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins Go Casual in New CNN This Morning Promo

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN This Morning is set to premiere November 1, and the network is giving viewers a preview of what to expect with a new 70-second promo.
Fox News

Fox News

853K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy