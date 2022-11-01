Another change is hitting the cable-news landscape as MSNBC‘s weekend host Tiffany Cross is out at the NBCUniversal-owned outlet. According to Variety, the decision to leave wasn’t exactly her own as MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, cutting ties with her immediately. Staffers were notified of Cross’ exit on Friday, November 4 and MSNBC has yet to comment directly on the matter.

