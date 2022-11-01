ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Comments / 3

Related
wwnytv.com

Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 57-year-old Theresa man is accused of possessing and pawning more than $30,000 worth of stolen coins. State police arrested Willis Baughman on a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. According to troopers, a man reported in February that his collection of...
THERESA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County teen charged by State Police for threatening mass harm

REMSEN- A teenage youth from Oneida County is accused of threatening mass harm, authorities say. The New York State Police in Remsen say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect Wednesday afternoon. A name or gender of the suspect was not provided. The teen is from Remsen, NY and was officially charged...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country teenager charged with assault, Troopers say

CHAMPION- A local teenager is accused of assault in the North Country, authorities say. The New York State Police in Carthage said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect from Carthage, NY Thursday evening. According to officials, the teenager was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the third-degree. A name...
CARTHAGE, NY
WKTV

Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation

ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: truck driver in crash with motorcyclist was unlicensed

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police have released the names of the motorcyclist and truck driver involved in Wednesday’s crash in the town of Alexandria. Troopers said 21-year-old Randy Murphy of LaFargeville was driving a box truck on County Route 2, also known as Barnes Settlement Road.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Gun found at CNY student’s home after she threatened violence at school, deputies say

North Syracuse, N.Y. — A Cicero-North Syracuse student was arrested Thursday after deputies said they found a handgun in her home. The 17-year-old had sent a message on social media threatening violence at the high school to a classmate before the message was shared with multiple students, Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County: NYSP

LERAY- A North Country man is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Frederick W. Hans, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. According to Troopers, the arrest stems...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch

Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
MARCY, NY
WKTV

Inmate at CNY Psychiatric Center charged in fellow inmate's death

MARCY, N.Y. – An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy has been indicted for the death of another inmate. According to New York State Police, 34-year-old Terance Blackman punched 37-year-old Anthony Diaz in the head while fighting over a salt shaker in November of 2021.
MARCY, NY
wwnytv.com

Man charged with contempt, trespassing & weapon possession

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - An Edwards man is accused of entering a home where he was not allowed and threatening someone while holding an axe. State police say 31-year-old Joshua Jones was having an argument with someone in the Island Street home in the town of Edwards. The alleged victim left for a time and Jones was there when the victim returned.
EDWARDS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy