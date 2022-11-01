Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 57-year-old Theresa man is accused of possessing and pawning more than $30,000 worth of stolen coins. State police arrested Willis Baughman on a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. According to troopers, a man reported in February that his collection of...
flackbroadcasting.com
Investigators: Lewis County man pronounced deceased on scene of motorcycle accident
CROGHAN- A North Country man died in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier this week in Lewis County. It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on the Long Pond Road, town of Croghan. According to investigation via the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Michael K. Brennan, 63, of Croghan, NY was operating his 2005 Harley Davidson bike.
Eastwood double murder suspects face consecutive life sentences if convicted
Syracuse, NY — Three Syracuse men are facing a chance of life in prison without parole after being indicted in an Eastwood double-murder that left a disabled child alone in an apartment for days this summer. Jamel Weston, 46; Donnell Thornton, 27; and Lashaun Dixon, 44, are each charged...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County teen charged by State Police for threatening mass harm
REMSEN- A teenage youth from Oneida County is accused of threatening mass harm, authorities say. The New York State Police in Remsen say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect Wednesday afternoon. A name or gender of the suspect was not provided. The teen is from Remsen, NY and was officially charged...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country teenager charged with assault, Troopers say
CHAMPION- A local teenager is accused of assault in the North Country, authorities say. The New York State Police in Carthage said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect from Carthage, NY Thursday evening. According to officials, the teenager was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the third-degree. A name...
WKTV
Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation
ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
wwnytv.com
Police: truck driver in crash with motorcyclist was unlicensed
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police have released the names of the motorcyclist and truck driver involved in Wednesday’s crash in the town of Alexandria. Troopers said 21-year-old Randy Murphy of LaFargeville was driving a box truck on County Route 2, also known as Barnes Settlement Road.
MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
Gun found at CNY student’s home after she threatened violence at school, deputies say
North Syracuse, N.Y. — A Cicero-North Syracuse student was arrested Thursday after deputies said they found a handgun in her home. The 17-year-old had sent a message on social media threatening violence at the high school to a classmate before the message was shared with multiple students, Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Deputies treated for Fentanyl exposure after overdose investigation
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that four deputies required emergency treatment after being exposed to fentanyl during an overdose investigation that occurred in Rome on November 3rd. Around 4:30 pm on Thursday, deputies arrived at the outside district of Rome on Brown Road...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County: NYSP
LERAY- A North Country man is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Frederick W. Hans, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. According to Troopers, the arrest stems...
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch
Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
168 pounds of marijuana seized; 2 arrested in CNY drug trafficking ring, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — Police seized 168 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people who were a part of a large-scale drug trafficking ring in Central New York, deputies said Thursday. Donnelldo Madrid, 33, of Liverpool, and Michael J. Queior, 43, of Fulton, were arrested and charged with conspiracy and...
NY State Police: Man accused of faking son’s death arrested on additional charges
An investigation led by State Police determined that Steven's son was not sick or deceased and the story was made up.
WKTV
Inmate at CNY Psychiatric Center charged in fellow inmate's death
MARCY, N.Y. – An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy has been indicted for the death of another inmate. According to New York State Police, 34-year-old Terance Blackman punched 37-year-old Anthony Diaz in the head while fighting over a salt shaker in November of 2021.
Man airlifted to Syracuse hospital following rollover crash, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. - An Ogdensburg man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after his vehicle struck the back of a truck and landed upside down in Alexandria Bay, troopers said. Ernest A. Betancourt, 63, was driving west on State Route 12 when his 2021 Toyota Highlander struck the bed...
wwnytv.com
Man charged with contempt, trespassing & weapon possession
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - An Edwards man is accused of entering a home where he was not allowed and threatening someone while holding an axe. State police say 31-year-old Joshua Jones was having an argument with someone in the Island Street home in the town of Edwards. The alleged victim left for a time and Jones was there when the victim returned.
Mattydale daycare provider delayed help, lied about toddler’s fatal injury. But is it really murder?
Syracuse, NY -- A Mattydale daycare provider is almost assuredly headed to prison for a long time after causing a toddler’s fatal head injury and then lying about what happened. There’s no dispute about the basics of what 24-year-old Jessica Sims did: she struck a 23-month-old’s head on a...
Names released in fatal Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
