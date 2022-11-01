ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dating and living together is the game for the young. When you already in your middle age and remaining single with a good career and have money, you need to watch out for yourself. No one can save you if you leap into that trap. Just saying.

Chia was gonna get $1m and the dummy trigger dude was gonna get a case of Newports and a couple of 40’s of ole w

KRON4 News

Former Santa Rosa physician faces up to 20 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former Santa Rosa physician Thomas Keller has been convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Friday. Keller, 75, faced second-degree murder charges in August of 2019 after being accused of killing five of his patients. The […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud

Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
ATHERTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
sfstandard.com

Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared

A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

One dead in fatal shooting near Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that left one victim dead Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Oakland Police Department issued a press release about the shooting early Friday evening. Police said the incident occurred Friday just after 3 p.m. on the 800 block of 81st Avenue near San Leandro Street and a few blocks from the Oakland Coliseum. Arriving officers located a victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound and provided medical aid to the victim until paramedic personnel got to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but were pronounced deceased after arrival.The OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street

OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect identified in deadly random attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven store

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Thursday released the name of a man arrested for an apparent random attack that killed another man at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this week.The violent attack also left two other individuals -- a store employee and another person -- injured in addition to claiming the life of the 77-year-old victim.Charles Short, 32, is accused of the attack that killed Richard Owens, according to police.The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Store Employee Pistol Whipped During Armed Robbery

A violent armed robbery and assault was caught on camera in San Francisco’s Mission District. The incident happened Wednesday night at a convenience store near Mission and 26th streets. According to store employees, a light-colored sedan pulled up outside the business. The driver stayed inside the car while three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA announces several charges for man who beat Visitacion Valley senior to death

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco District Attorney's office announced Friday morning that it filed several charges against a man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old Visitacion Valley man to death. Charles Short, 32, faces 14 felony charges plus several aggravating allegations including: murder, elder abuse, mayhem, assault, battery, second degree robbery, false imprisonment and preventing or dissuading witness by force of threat.The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Nov. 1 at a 7-11 on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Investigators say car was buried in insurance fraud scheme

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — A car was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said Thursday. The convertible Mercedes was discovered last month by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley. Crews excavated the vehicle and police said no human remains were found after cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar were used to examine the scene. Investigators said they determined the Mercedes was buried for insurance fraud purposes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
ATHERTON, CA
