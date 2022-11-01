ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Man indicted on rape, sexual abuse charges in Jackson County

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A man in Jackson County was indicted on rape and sexual abuse charges Tuesday, according to the Scottsboro Police Department.

Police say Johasaphat LSean Staten Ellison was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury the charges of rape in the second-degree, sexual abuse in the second-degree, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The charges stem from an alleged incident of sexual assault involving a minor, according to SPD.

On November 1, Ellison was arrested. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail and held on a $30,300 bond.

