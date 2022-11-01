ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP

A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
Police shoot, kill suspect after chase ends with exchange of gunfire on Route 22

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police shot and killed a suspect after a high-speed chase ended with an exchange of gunfire on Route 22 in Westmoreland County.Police said officers in Richland Township, Cambria County were getting a warrant after a domestic incident involving a weapon when 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor from Johnstown took off and led them on a chase to Derry Township, Westmoreland County, hitting speeds of over 100 mph. On Route 22 at Brushwood Road, troopers said they encountered Pretlor and did a PIT maneuver to try and spin the vehicle and get him out of the car, but it escalated to gunfire with troopers. The Westmoreland County coroner said Pretlor "failed to comply with police requests and was engaged by gunfire." He was pronounced dead at the scene.  The coroner said his cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy results and further investigation. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she will review the evidence after the investigation is complete and then make a legal determination on the use of force. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
One dead after Blair County motorcycle crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release. Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY

A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Rollover Accident in Tyrone

Emergency crews in Blair County responded to an overnight crash along the 1300 of Clay Ave in Tyrone. Tyrone Borough Police tell us the car was traveling North on Clay Avenue when it hit a tree, and rolled landing as you see it here in these photos. Police say, when...
TYRONE, PA

