WJAC TV
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say
'I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it," 75-year-old, James Westley Suman Jr. told authorities when they asked if he wanted to kill his son when he stabbed him on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania state police.
wtae.com
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed Friday in a crash along Route 22 near Hannastown Road in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. The assistant fire chief tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 it appears the driver of an SUV appears to have pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, and the two collided. The...
wccsradio.com
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
Police fatally shoot suspect on Route 22 in Derry Township after 45-mile, high-speed chase
State police shot and killed a Johnstown man Thursday afternoon along Route 22, about 2 miles east of New Alexandria, ending a high-speed chase of about 44 miles that started in a Johnstown suburb. The suspect, Krysten H. Pretlor, 35, was shot shortly after 3 p.m. after police spun his...
Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
wtae.com
High-speed chase ends in Westmoreland County crash; suspect shot dead by state police
Woman seriously injured after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old State College woman was flown to UPMC Altoona after she collided head-on with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning. On Nov. 3 around 2:15 a.m., State College police arrived at a two-vehicle crash that happened on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue. Police said the woman was driving north in […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Child Passenger Injured After Tire Falls Off Camper, Strikes Moving Vehicle
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a blown tire struck a vehicle on Bennetts Valley Highway. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, around 4:33 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say...
Suspect shot and killed by Police in Derry Twp. after high-speed chase
At least 1 trapped in crash near Sewickley Creek in Westmoreland
At least one person was trapped in a vehicle near Sewickley Creek after a crash early Friday morning in Westmoreland County. The crash occurred in the area of Route 819 and Armbrust Road in Hempfield Township around 1:20 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer saw a truck wedged between trees on...
Police shoot, kill suspect after chase ends with exchange of gunfire on Route 22
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police shot and killed a suspect after a high-speed chase ended with an exchange of gunfire on Route 22 in Westmoreland County.Police said officers in Richland Township, Cambria County were getting a warrant after a domestic incident involving a weapon when 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor from Johnstown took off and led them on a chase to Derry Township, Westmoreland County, hitting speeds of over 100 mph. On Route 22 at Brushwood Road, troopers said they encountered Pretlor and did a PIT maneuver to try and spin the vehicle and get him out of the car, but it escalated to gunfire with troopers. The Westmoreland County coroner said Pretlor "failed to comply with police requests and was engaged by gunfire." He was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said his cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy results and further investigation. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she will review the evidence after the investigation is complete and then make a legal determination on the use of force. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
One dead after Blair County motorcycle crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release. Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention […]
wccsradio.com
ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY
A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
1 injured after excavator rolls over in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person was injured after an excavator rolled over in Allegheny County. Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to Jacks Run Road in North Versailles at around 1:21 p.m. Investigators say one person was taken to a hospital. The excavator appeared to have...
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
fox8tv.com
Rollover Accident in Tyrone
Emergency crews in Blair County responded to an overnight crash along the 1300 of Clay Ave in Tyrone. Tyrone Borough Police tell us the car was traveling North on Clay Avenue when it hit a tree, and rolled landing as you see it here in these photos. Police say, when...
