DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police shot and killed a suspect after a high-speed chase ended with an exchange of gunfire on Route 22 in Westmoreland County.Police said officers in Richland Township, Cambria County were getting a warrant after a domestic incident involving a weapon when 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor from Johnstown took off and led them on a chase to Derry Township, Westmoreland County, hitting speeds of over 100 mph. On Route 22 at Brushwood Road, troopers said they encountered Pretlor and did a PIT maneuver to try and spin the vehicle and get him out of the car, but it escalated to gunfire with troopers. The Westmoreland County coroner said Pretlor "failed to comply with police requests and was engaged by gunfire." He was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said his cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy results and further investigation. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she will review the evidence after the investigation is complete and then make a legal determination on the use of force. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO