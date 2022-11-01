Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Related
WKTV
Three SUNY Morrisville students arrested following investigation of elementary school burglaries
Morrisville, N.Y. -- Several burglaries at the Morrisville Elementary School are being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. On three separate dates, multiple individuals entered the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School, located at 55 Eaton Street, after business hours and stole property. The burglaries occurred on Oct. 28...
17-year-old C-NS student charged with making school violence threat
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old girl was charged after allegedly threatening school violence, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Thursday morning, November 3, there was a social media post threatening violence from one C-NS High School student to another that the North Syracuse School District became aware of. The district’s School Resource Officers (SRO) […]
WKTV
Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation
ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: NYS Police identify 3yr-old victim in fatal Plainville crash
TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have released the name of the 3-year-old girl who was killed in the fatal single-vehicle crash, as well as the other passengers involved, that occurred in the Town of Plainville on Wednesday, November 2nd. 3-year-old Amina Estrada was...
localsyr.com
Deputies find illegal handguns after two traffic stops
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2. At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County teen charged by State Police for threatening mass harm
REMSEN- A teenage youth from Oneida County is accused of threatening mass harm, authorities say. The New York State Police in Remsen say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect Wednesday afternoon. A name or gender of the suspect was not provided. The teen is from Remsen, NY and was officially charged...
MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro
Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
At Least 15 Shots Fired, 1 Injured in Utica
Utica Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that resulted in at least one person being injured. Cops were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street at 3:00 Thursday afternoon where officers say they found over 15 spent shell casings. They learned the shots came from individuals who were inside of a vehicle, and they were shooting a people who were standing in a nearby driveway, police said.
Domestic dispute turns into DWI arrest in Cortland
On November 1st, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Kwik Fill on Homer Avenue in Cortland for a reported domestic dispute inside of a vehicle.
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Sheriff's Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces several arrests for various violations. According to the office, Jonathan S. Shaw of Franklin was arrested on October 17th after the office says he violated an order of protection. Shaw was charged with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Also in...
WKTV
Utica police investigating after man shot in leg on Kemble Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Kemble Street Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the 1500 block around 3 p.m. after people reported shots fired in the area. Officers found more than 15 spent shell casings at the scene...
Madison County Man Dies in 1 Vehicle Crash, Police Say
A Chittenango man was killed in a one vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Ricky Paone was traveling on North Butler Road in the town of Smithfield when he went off the roadway and struck a tree and a ditch. Paone, 60, later...
Man airlifted to Syracuse hospital following rollover crash, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. - An Ogdensburg man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after his vehicle struck the back of a truck and landed upside down in Alexandria Bay, troopers said. Ernest A. Betancourt, 63, was driving west on State Route 12 when his 2021 Toyota Highlander struck the bed...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD wants to ID this man in criminal investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing criminal investigation and is asking the public for help identifying this unknown man. If you know the identity of the individual shown in the images here, please call the New Hartford Police at...
Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old
TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
WKTV
Oneida County to waive exam for correctional officers
Oneida County has received approval to participate in a pilot program that will waive the civil service exam requirement for hiring correctional officers. Online questionnaire will replace civil service exam requirement for CO applicants in Oneida County. Oneida County is in dire need of corrections officers and will be waiving...
Three teens facing weapons charges after police pursue stolen vehicle in Syracuse and Solvay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three teenagers are facing weapons charges after they fled police in a stolen car Wednesday evening. Around 5 p.m., police patrolling Syracuse’s North Side saw a Hyundai Sonata with multiple occupants that was determined to be stolen on Butternut Street near Warham Street and began a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Central NY toddler killed in car crash, 6 others taken to the hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — A 3-year-old girl from Central New York died in a single-car crash that injured six others in Otsego County Wednesday night. Around 8:54 p.m., a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield when it went off the road, struck an embankment and partially overturned, according to a news release from the State Police.
Comments / 0