Man charged with trafficking meth

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and attempting to elude after authorities say he drove away from officers during a traffic stop.

On Monday, Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit Agents stopped 29-year-old Jurion Dajuan Johnson near Moulton St. and 22nd Ave in Decatur for traffic violations as part of an investigation they were conducting in the area.

The Morgan County Sherriff’s Office said that Johnson did stop initially, but then drove away. Authorities followed Johnson and were able to detain him.

Investigators say they found about a kilo of drugs with Johnson that field tested positive as methamphetamine.

Johnson was taken to the Morgan County Jail. He is being held in lieu of a $150,000 cash bond on the trafficking in methamphetamine charge and a $300 bond on the attempting to elude law enforcement charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.