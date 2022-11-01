ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Zoe Kazan Describes Synching With Her Real-Life Character In ‘She Said’ – Contenders New York

Zoe Kazan recalls her research for playing New York Times journalist Jodi Kantor in the film She Said taking on a “mimetic quality” as the real-life similarities accumulated. At Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event, Kazan described feeling “in communion” with Kantor, one-half of the duo who broke the Harvey Weinstein story. “Our kids went to the same preschool. We’re taking the same subway to work. The New York Times building is down the street from all the theaters I’ve worked at,” she said. “I felt like, ‘Oh, I know Jodi — we wear the same backpack to work!’ There’s some...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘My Mind and Me’ Director on Selena Gomez and the “Isolation of Celebrity”

Alek Keshishian is no stranger to the musician bio-doc format, having practically pioneered the genre with Madonna’s Truth or Dare, a look at the singer’s personal and professional life during her 1990 Blond Ambition tour. Three decades later he is back with Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which chronicles the mental health journey of Gomez while also looking at the state of celebrity in the social-media-and-soundbite age. My Mind and Me, which debuted on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, chronicles Gomez’ mental health journey, from receiving a bipolar diagnosis to revealing that diagnosis publicly and advocating for mental health education....

