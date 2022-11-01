Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” Mr Trump told the rally crowd last night. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr...
WSAV-TV
Civil rights groups call for further action after meeting with Musk
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk met with civil rights groups this week amid concerns over hate speech and misinformation spreading on the platform after his takeover, especially in the days leading up to the midterm elections. During the meeting with representatives from groups including the Anti-Defamation League, Color of Change,...
WSAV-TV
Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) promised on Thursday that “not another penny will go to Ukraine” if Republicans retake control of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border,” Greene said of Democrats at a Trump rally in...
Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Employees are ‘Strong and Resilient’ After Musk Fires Half the Staff
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to the app to calm fears amid advertisers pulling out and Elon Musk firing half the staff, offering an apology for the chaos. “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient,” Dorsey tweeted. “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.” Dorsey sold Twitter to Musk in April. At the time, he said Musk “is the singular solution I trust.” In the week since Musk has taken over the app, several notable brands, including General Motors and Volkswagen, have pulled advertising. The chronically online Tesla CEO has taken to begging people to pay $8 for verification in the hopes of making up for lost advertising revenue. With half the company gone, Dorsey offered a message of thanks to the employees. “I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment... or ever… and I understand.”Read it at Twitter
US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing growing calls, including from the Biden administration, for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general in a memo this week said it is in the organization’s “best interest” to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the ethics code. The inspector general’s recommendation was based on a report by The Associated Press finding that Almagro carried on a relationship with a Mexican-born staffer described online, including on the organization’s own website, as “head adviser” to the secretary general. The inspector general said the AP report followed a loosely detailed, anonymous whistleblower complaint forwarded to his office by Almagro himself on June 3.
WSAV-TV
Sunny Hostin: Suburban women backing GOP ‘like roaches voting for Raid’
Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s daytime political talk show “The View,” is arguing it is nonsensical for suburban women to vote GOP in next week’s midterm elections. “I read a poll just yesterday” showing that “suburban women are now going to vote Republican,” Hostin said during Thursday’s episode. “It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid,” she added, in reference to the popular pest repellent.
WSAV-TV
Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises, a group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. Former world leaders in the group known as...
