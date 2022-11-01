Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Relatives grieve the loss of 17-year-old killed during shooting on Halloween in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A community vigil will be held this weekend for 17-year-old Turner High School student Katron Harris who was killed during a shooting on Halloween near S. 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. Katron’s family members say he was a loving and caring...
KCTV 5
Off-duty Lawrence Police officer injured in alleged overnight attack
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are now able to confirm details about an alleged attack of an off-duty officer, which ended in the arrest of four adults and one juvenile. According to the LKPD, officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George Williams Way just before 2:00 a.m....
KCTV 5
Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase
KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KCTV 5
Family of Pete Coones sues Wyandotte County, police officers for wrongful conviction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of Pete Coones is suing Wyandotte County and individual officers in a new federal lawsuit. The filing said the Kansas City Kansas Police Department manufactured information and suppressed other key facts which led to the wrongful conviction of Mr. Coones. His case was...
Suspect facing charges in connection to shooting death of teen at KCK Halloween party
Daijon Estell was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Katron Harris.
Police say driver killed in late Wednesday crash in KCK
One person died late Wednesday night in a crash in Kansas City, Kansas, in which a car went down an embankment and caught fire.
North Kansas City police search for missing teen
The North Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen Friday, Oct. 28 at around 6 a.m in NKC.
KCTV 5
Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
Kansas City church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
Kansas City police ask for help in locating man last seen Thursday
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen Thursday afternoon. Malcolm S. Sieggen, 77, was last seen getting on a city bus at around 5 p.m.
KCTV 5
Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
KCTV 5
Raytown police arrest Independence man in connection to woman found dead lying in road
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Seven days a week Jack Rose walks up and down 87th street in Raytown. “I walk a long way and I do it every day,” Rose said. The same street on Halloween night he remembers seeing much commotion. “Sirens started coming, it was quite...
KCTV 5
One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
New Story Church planning vigil for victim killed in Halloween party shooting
A Kansas City, Kansas, church has planned a vigil for a teen killed in a shooting at a Halloween party.
KCTV 5
20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash just before midnight in Bates County. The Butler, Missouri, man was driving on Missouri Route D just east of Route Z when, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and an embankment and overturned.
KMBC.com
JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
KCTV 5
3 injured after SUV slams into ‘The Big Mill’ in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Three people have been injured in Lawrence after a vehicle slammed into The Big Mill on Friday evening, police say. The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The driver of the SUV was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Two people inside of...
KCPD reaches settlement with family of man shot, killed by officers in 2019
A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson has confirmed that the department has reached a settlement with the family of Terrance Bridges.
One killed in fiery crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for tips as they investigate a fiery crash that killed one person.
