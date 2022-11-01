ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glyndon, MD

Wbaltv.com

New Towson restaurant focuses on Asian market-style street food

TOWSON, Md. — A new restaurant is open in Towson that focuses on Asian market-style street food. Street Food by Water Song is the second restaurant for owner Cheng "Colin" Liang, who opened his first venue during the pandemic. Now, Liang is cooking up recipes in a grab-and-go-style restaurant...
TOWSON, MD
CBS News

Northeast Baltimore grocery store shut over rodent infestation, water violation

BALTIMORE -- Food Depot, a grocery store in Northeast Baltimore, has been closed due to health violations, the Baltimore City Department of Health announced Thursday. The store located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to a rodent infestation and a lack of potable water, meaning there was no drinking water on site, according to the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night

Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
OLNEY, MD
Bay Weekly

Garten: A Modern Take on German Dining

On a recent quiet afternoon at the office, we decided to try the newly opened Garten by Preserve for lunch. I called the phone number a few times to make sure they were open, but there was no answer. Our executive VP, Tara Davis, suggested we go anyway. We hopped...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Severna Park Native Publishes Best-Selling Book

Katherine Blunt has already made a name for herself in the journalism ranks, and she’s most recently caught the attention of the publishing world with her August release of the national best-selling book “California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric and What it Means for America’s Power Grid.”
SEVERNA PARK, MD
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 November 4-6

We love a first Saturday weekend, and with dozens of events happening in Downtown Frederick, it’s tough to choose our Top 5! We sure do have a selection of awesome events though, from the grand opening of a fab new boutique, to a business fair featuring businesses run by children. There will be classical music at New Spires Stages, a super fun game night, and of course, our Sunday Art Walk, with nine different galleries participating. You can also visit our events page for a full listing of all of the happenings about town. We can’t wait to see you downtown this weekend!
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Frontier Airlines adds another direct flight from BWI-Marshall Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. — Frontier Airlines is adding a nonstop flight to Dallas-Forth Worth -- the airline's eighth destination from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The new service is a win for BWI, which is celebrating a slew of new flights and three new airlines this year -- PLAY, Icelandair,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New apartments set for people transitioning from homelessness to housing

A brand new apartment building in east Baltimore is designating new, fully furnished units for people leaving homelessness and going into permanent housing. Over at the new Sojourner Place at Oliver Street, 35 units in the building are open for those transitioning. Volunteers guided by the United Way of Central...
BALTIMORE, MD
passengerterminaltoday.com

Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
LANCASTER, PA
denver7.com

What's behind a nationwide surge in kids getting sick?

BOSTON, Mass. — Pediatricians nationwide are seeing an unprecedented and early surge in the number of kids getting sick this year, leaving many parents concerned about a possible prolonged cold and flu season. Shelley Orman lives in Baltimore and knows there will inevitably be days when someone in her...
BALTIMORE, MD

