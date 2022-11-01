Read full article on original website
Non-profit group in Glen Burnie forced to relocate, provide food and supplies
For the last few years, BKIND, a non-profit group, has been giving food and supplies to the underserved in the Glen Burnie area. BKIND has been doing this every Saturday, come rain or shine.
Wbaltv.com
New Towson restaurant focuses on Asian market-style street food
TOWSON, Md. — A new restaurant is open in Towson that focuses on Asian market-style street food. Street Food by Water Song is the second restaurant for owner Cheng "Colin" Liang, who opened his first venue during the pandemic. Now, Liang is cooking up recipes in a grab-and-go-style restaurant...
Grocery store in NE Baltimore closed due to rodent infestation
The Baltimore City Health Department closed a Food Depot Thursday afternoon for a rodent infestation.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Newly redeveloped Lexington Market holds soft opening; grand opening delayed by challenges with shipping, equipment, permits
A handful of merchants are now open in the newly redeveloped Lexington Market, though the market’s full opening has been held up by supply chain issues and permitting delays. Lexington Market kicked off its soft opening last week, featuring a mix of new merchants and old favorites with limited...
Wbaltv.com
Liberty Road corridor to end food desert with new grocery store
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A community push to end a food desert in one area of Baltimore County is paying off. A lease was signed Tuesday that will bring food and the promise of a better tomorrow to Liberty Road. "We've heard loudly and clearly that the Liberty Road corridor...
Wbaltv.com
Students affected by food insecurity collect donations for families in need
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Some students affected by food insecurity are making a difference thanks to theHarvest for the Hungry Kids Helping Kids Campaign. Maryland families continue to struggle to make ends meet. In Anne Arundel County, one in three school-aged children is described as food insecure, which means their families are living below the poverty line.
CBS News
Northeast Baltimore grocery store shut over rodent infestation, water violation
BALTIMORE -- Food Depot, a grocery store in Northeast Baltimore, has been closed due to health violations, the Baltimore City Department of Health announced Thursday. The store located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to a rodent infestation and a lack of potable water, meaning there was no drinking water on site, according to the department.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
Bay Weekly
Garten: A Modern Take on German Dining
On a recent quiet afternoon at the office, we decided to try the newly opened Garten by Preserve for lunch. I called the phone number a few times to make sure they were open, but there was no answer. Our executive VP, Tara Davis, suggested we go anyway. We hopped...
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Publishes Best-Selling Book
Katherine Blunt has already made a name for herself in the journalism ranks, and she’s most recently caught the attention of the publishing world with her August release of the national best-selling book “California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric and What it Means for America’s Power Grid.”
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat Amish buffet in Pennsylvania should be put on your list of places to eat.
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 November 4-6
We love a first Saturday weekend, and with dozens of events happening in Downtown Frederick, it’s tough to choose our Top 5! We sure do have a selection of awesome events though, from the grand opening of a fab new boutique, to a business fair featuring businesses run by children. There will be classical music at New Spires Stages, a super fun game night, and of course, our Sunday Art Walk, with nine different galleries participating. You can also visit our events page for a full listing of all of the happenings about town. We can’t wait to see you downtown this weekend!
Wbaltv.com
Frontier Airlines adds another direct flight from BWI-Marshall Airport
LINTHICUM, Md. — Frontier Airlines is adding a nonstop flight to Dallas-Forth Worth -- the airline's eighth destination from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The new service is a win for BWI, which is celebrating a slew of new flights and three new airlines this year -- PLAY, Icelandair,...
Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity
Baltimore City is set to roll out a new plan to handle issues with squeegee workers next week and it could include guaranteed income for those who stop squeegeeing.
Wbaltv.com
New apartments set for people transitioning from homelessness to housing
A brand new apartment building in east Baltimore is designating new, fully furnished units for people leaving homelessness and going into permanent housing. Over at the new Sojourner Place at Oliver Street, 35 units in the building are open for those transitioning. Volunteers guided by the United Way of Central...
passengerterminaltoday.com
Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants
Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's largest cannabis farm shows how pristine, precise production process is
WARWICK, Md. -- WBAL-TV 11 News takes you inside Maryland's largest marijuana grow farm, where the biggest takeaway is just how pristine and precise the cannabis production process is in the state. It is highly regulated with every plant is accounted for from start to finish. Jake Van Wingerden's family...
Snowy and cold or dry and warm? Here's what we are predicting for winter this year
WASHINGTON — It’s that time of year again... your WUSA9 Weather Watch Team has put together the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Before we get into the forecast, let’s take a look back at last year’s totals. The 2021 – 2022 season wasn't terrible for snow lovers,...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
denver7.com
What's behind a nationwide surge in kids getting sick?
BOSTON, Mass. — Pediatricians nationwide are seeing an unprecedented and early surge in the number of kids getting sick this year, leaving many parents concerned about a possible prolonged cold and flu season. Shelley Orman lives in Baltimore and knows there will inevitably be days when someone in her...
