We love a first Saturday weekend, and with dozens of events happening in Downtown Frederick, it’s tough to choose our Top 5! We sure do have a selection of awesome events though, from the grand opening of a fab new boutique, to a business fair featuring businesses run by children. There will be classical music at New Spires Stages, a super fun game night, and of course, our Sunday Art Walk, with nine different galleries participating. You can also visit our events page for a full listing of all of the happenings about town. We can’t wait to see you downtown this weekend!

FREDERICK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO