Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Senate, governor races deadlocked ahead of Election Day: polls
The races for Arizona’s Senate seat and governor’s mansion are virtually deadlocked days before the midterm elections, according to two new polls released Friday. A new survey from Emerson College Polling on Friday shows Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters leading Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48 percent to 47 percent, falling well within the poll’s 3-point […]
WNCT
Arizona death row prisoner’s clemency bid rejected by board
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man’s death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate’s planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive...
WNCT
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic...
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
$250,000 worth of fake candies containing THC seized, says NC secretary of state
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly a quarter-of-a-million dollars worth of counterfeit candies laced with THC has been seized from store shelves across North Carolina, the secretary of state’s office said Thursday. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said that among the $223,824 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks were fake Skittles, Cheetos, Life Savers, and Girl […]
Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated with patients
A doctor at the clinic likens getting an appointment for an abortion these days to winning the lottery.
Mental health town hall takes place in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A town hall happened in Duplin County on Thursday that addressed mental health issues among North Carolinians. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources hosted the event, along with NC Senator Jim Burgin. More than three million people in North Carolina alone have a mental health or substance abuse […]
DRIED UP: Threats to Colorado snowpack pose risks far downslope
The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health, agriculture and entire ways of life. DRIED UP is examining the dire effects of the drought on the states most affected — as well as the solutions Americans are embracing. BOULDER, COLO. — As unseasonable fall warmth bakes the […]
NC Department of Health & Human Services reports pediatric flu death in eastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports a child in the eastern part of North Carolina has died as a result of the flu. It’s the first pediatric death from flu for the 2022-2023 season, officials said. A pediatric flu death was last reported in February 2020, health […]
WATCH: North Duplin Elementary principal gets pied in the face by students
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s not every day you get to smash a pie in your principal’s face. That is exactly what some students got to do at North Duplin Elementary School in Mount Olive. It was all for a good cause! Cash King, who turns 7 on Saturday, was one of 10 students who […]
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Chick-fil-A location in Florida offers 3-day workweek, gets hundreds of applications
A Chick-fil-A location in Miami is testing out a three-day workweek for its employees, whereby one group or workers — or one "pod," as the operator calls it — handles three 13- to 14-hour shifts per week, while another "pod" handles the others.
Delaware lottery winner stops for tickets after claiming prize, wins jackpot
Talk about a hot hand.
Comments / 0