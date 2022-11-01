ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Senate, governor races deadlocked ahead of Election Day: polls

The races for Arizona’s Senate seat and governor’s mansion are virtually deadlocked days before the midterm elections, according to two new polls released Friday.  A new survey from Emerson College Polling on Friday shows Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters leading Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48 percent to 47 percent, falling well within the poll’s 3-point […]
Arizona death row prisoner’s clemency bid rejected by board

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man’s death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate’s planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive...
ARIZONA STATE
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic...
FLORIDA STATE
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
$250,000 worth of fake candies containing THC seized, says NC secretary of state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly a quarter-of-a-million dollars worth of counterfeit candies laced with THC has been seized from store shelves across North Carolina, the secretary of state’s office said Thursday. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said that among the $223,824 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks were fake Skittles, Cheetos, Life Savers, and Girl […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mental health town hall takes place in Duplin County

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A town hall happened in Duplin County on Thursday that addressed mental health issues among North Carolinians.   The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources hosted the event, along with NC Senator Jim Burgin.   More than three million people in North Carolina alone have a mental health or substance abuse […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
DRIED UP: Threats to Colorado snowpack pose risks far downslope

The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health, agriculture and entire ways of life. DRIED UP is examining the dire effects of the drought on the states most affected — as well as the solutions Americans are embracing. BOULDER, COLO. — As unseasonable fall warmth bakes the […]
COLORADO STATE
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC

