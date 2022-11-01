ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Click10.com

2 dead during domestic violence incident in Plantation, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. – Two people died during a domestic violence incident on Friday in Plantation, according to the Plantation Police Department. Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to an apartment at the ARIUM Siena Cove, a gated community of two-story buildings west of University Drive. Police officers used...
PLANTATION, FL
wflx.com

19 bulldogs stolen during Port St. Lucie home burglary

Police in Port St. Lucie said burglars broke into a home Friday and stole 19 French bulldogs. The break-in occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest Fenway Road. Investigators said the burglars shattered a bedroom window and stole the bulldogs, valued at more...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery

Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING 35-YEAR-OLD DEERFIELD BEACH MAN

BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING 35-YEAR-OLD DEERFIELD BEACH MAN. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 35-year-old Deerfield Beach man. According to detectives, Marcus Williams was last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the area...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.  
MIAMI, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence

A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute

MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

