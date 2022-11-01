Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Click10.com
51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
cbs12.com
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
Click10.com
2 dead during domestic violence incident in Plantation, police say
PLANTATION, Fla. – Two people died during a domestic violence incident on Friday in Plantation, according to the Plantation Police Department. Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to an apartment at the ARIUM Siena Cove, a gated community of two-story buildings west of University Drive. Police officers used...
wflx.com
19 bulldogs stolen during Port St. Lucie home burglary
Police in Port St. Lucie said burglars broke into a home Friday and stole 19 French bulldogs. The break-in occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest Fenway Road. Investigators said the burglars shattered a bedroom window and stole the bulldogs, valued at more...
tamaractalk.com
Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery
Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING 35-YEAR-OLD DEERFIELD BEACH MAN
BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING 35-YEAR-OLD DEERFIELD BEACH MAN. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 35-year-old Deerfield Beach man. According to detectives, Marcus Williams was last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the area...
cbs12.com
Man caught on video stuffing pants with pricey perfume in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who used his pants to sneak out of a store with pricey perfumes without paying for them. Police said the theft happened just before 11 a.m. at the Ulta Beauty store on SW Village Parkway. In one...
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
WPBF News 25
Man caught on camera vandalizing memorial for motorcycle crash victim in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie have finally cracked the case of who repeatedly vandalized a memorial for a motorcycle crash victim. The family of that victim, Blake Juntunen, were repeatedly heartbroken when memorial after memorial was dismantled and destroyed. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Washington Examiner
Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence
A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute
MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
WJCL
'I couldn’t believe we made it ': Florida firefighter rescues girlfriend from fiery interstate crash
A Florida firefighter and his girlfriend say they barely escaped a fiery crash on Interstate 95 a week ago. According to Local 10, the pair were in an Uber on I-95 in Delray Beach when troopers say a car cut off a fuel tanker that collided with the Uber. The...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police solve mystery of missing memorial for crash victim
An odd mystery has been solved for a family in Port St. Lucie, grieving the death of a loved one killed in a motorcycle crash. A roadside memorial marker put up for him had gone missing multiple times, prompting police to put up cameras to see who was repeatedly tearing it down.
Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
Click10.com
Police: Ex-Miami-Dade Schools cop shot Miami-Dade police officer in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer has been shot while off duty in Hialeah and a former South Florida police officer is now in custody, authorities confirmed Friday morning. The shooting occurred Friday morning at the victim’s home in the area of West 79th Street and 12th Avenue....
Comments / 2