Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday’s election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a...
Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman was arrested Friday on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, was charged with two counts of felony fraud, according to Palm Beach County jail records.
Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) currently serves the 2nd District, and will be running for re-election in the 1st District versus Christina Bohannan (D) in the November 8 election. Incumbent Ashley Hinson (R) currently serves the 1st District, and will be running for re-election in the 2nd District versus challenger Liz...
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
Record fundraising in Georgia governor’s race nears $170M
ATLANTA (AP) — Big money continues to roll into Georgia’s governor’s race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018. Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics...
Iowa Sec. of State Pate reassures voters of Iowa’s election integrity
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate reassured Iowa voters on Thursday of the steps taken to provide a secure election day. Leaders of state and federal agencies held a conference at the Iowa National Guard’s Joint Forces headquarters to provide information on what they’re doing to ensure a safe, smooth, and accurate voting process on November 8.
Iowa Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on school masking
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that she has appealed a district court ruling issued earlier this week that allows school districts to impose universal mask mandates, despite a state law passed and signed into law in May 2021. In May 2021, Reynolds signed a state...
Polling Locations
To find your precinct/polling place, click HERE. Polls previously were open until 9:00 p.m. but now close an hour earlier as required by law. Voting locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. WHAT SHOULD I BRING?. Voters are required to show a driver’s...
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.
At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Children’s Minnesota among first pediatric hospitals to install new, revolutionary CT scanner
(ABC 6 News) – Children’s Minnesota announced it is the first pediatric hospital in Minnesota, and second in the United States to install a new, revolutionary CT scanner. Siemens Naeotom Alpha with Quantum Technology is the world’s first photon-counting CT scanner and allows surgeons to view 3-D moving images of a child’s heart before they operate. The scanner’s improved image quality and resolution and increased diagnostic information will look to benefit patients.
Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American cheerleading company behind the sport’s top uniforms, camps and competitions is vehemently denying accusations that the enterprise helped facilitate alleged sexual abuse at gyms across the Southeast outlined in a series of federal lawsuits, and has hired a high-powered defamation lawyer to look into the case.
Minnesota firearms deer season opens Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota firearms deer season is set to open on Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR) says approximately 400,000 hunters will participate in deer firearms season. Overall deer populations are strong throughout southern and central Minnesota, according to the MnDNR. “So many of...
A welcomed soggy stretch
Rain is looking likely at times from tonight through Saturday. With such a dry Fall, this is a positive thing for our area. Keying in on two main windows, we’ll watch Friday morning and Saturday morning for the most widespread coverage. The second is where we’ll pick up most of our totals in the end.
Rochester man sentenced to 33 months after Apache Mall robbery
(ABC 6 News) – Tamarick Shaffer received a sentence of 33 months at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after pleading guilty to committing an armed robbery at a store in Apache Mall this spring. Shaffer, 23, received credit for 192 days already spent in jail. Shaffer also...
Rain looks likely, heaviest amounts do not
Our next system is up for the Thursday night to Saturday morning timeframe. It begins with a cold front that moves through and eventually stalls out to our east in Wisconsin. A wave of energy will then surge up the front into the area. This should give two better windows to see rain in the stretch.
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, 3 $50K tickets sold
(ABC 6 News) – Nobody won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, however one lucky Minnesotan won $1 million and three won $50,000. According to the Minnesota State Lottery, a $1 million ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. The ticket matched all 5 numbers on the white balls, but not the red Powerball number.
