2 juveniles arrested for threatening notes at Pana High School
PANA, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police News Release:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 has arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials...
Children coat drive in Springfield
CHICAGO (WICS) — Winter is coming, and people need coats. If you need a child's coat, one in a million will be holding its annual coat drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The coats are free for anyone in need. “When they get these coats, it’s...
Arcola organizations begin planning community daycare
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Arcola School District and Chamber of Commerce are partnering together to try and help the Arcola community, specifically parents. In partnership, the two organizations are in the beginning stages of hoping to create a community daycare center for all those who work and live in Arcola. The hope is that the day care would be a combined center for several children.
Classes relocated after odor at Lanphier High School
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday morning, construction crews were working in the 1937 uninhabited Lanphier main building. While they were working on a project a strong odor was released. District 186 says the non-toxic smell made its way into the commons and classrooms near the construction causing classes...
Pana High, Junior High on lockdown after note found
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The Pana Police Department late Wednesday night released new details in to a threatening note discovered earlier in the day in a bathroom stall at Pana High School that prompted a lockdown at the high school and the junior high next door. The note...
Catalytic converter thefts become more common in Central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A warning for Illinois drivers, watch out for your catalytic converter. According to State Farm, Illinois is in third place for the most catalytic converter thefts so far in 2022. These thefts have become common over the last year. According to State Farm, they are...
Springfield sees an increase in catalytic converter thefts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation since 2019, according to a recent report from State Farm. The report ranks Illinois in third place for the most catalytic converter thefts. In Springfield, police said they've seen this trend. According to State...
Drive-thru flu clinic Friday in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Health Department will be holding a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 4, for those 18 years and older. Officials say the Flublok vaccine will be used for those 18 through 64 years...
Rochester man selected to Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS) — A Rochester man was selected to join the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced today that David Risley, 70, of Rochester is a 2022 honoree in the community service category. “Throughout his career as a prosecuting attorney, David Risley...
Taylorville High School locked down after active shooter threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the Taylorville Police Department received a call about an active shooter. The Taylorville Police Department says the threat said, “there is a school shooter in the building with a gun help.”. Officials say they...
Noodles & Company returning to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Noodles & Company is coming back to Springfield in November. Officials say the restaurant is opening on November 16. Noodles & Company has been closed since August 4. The restaurant will still be located on the south side of the White Oak Mall. Noodles &...
Police: Man arrested for punching police officer in face
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — Two Mattoon men were arrested for shoving and punching a police officer, according to the Mattoon Police Department. The Mattoon Police Department says they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Edgar Avenue on October 25 to check the well-being of an individual. Officials say...
City of Springfield hosting annual Veterans Day parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is inviting the Springfield community to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 10th Annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on November 11, at 11th street, and go down Capitol Ave. to the Capitol...
City council approves Poplar Place renovations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Poplar Place renovation is a go. On Tuesday at the Springfield City Council meeting, the alderman approved spending money to help renovate the neighborhood. After a delay at the last city council meeting over a missing labor agreement, Springfield alderman unanimously approved the use...
Man seriously injured in Flashback Lounge parking lot shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Decatur. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2239 E. Wood, Flashback Lounge. As Decatur Police Officers arrived on the scene, a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. Witnesses said the...
Central Illinois schools receive exemplary status on State Report Card
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois State Report Card that grades schools across the state in several categories came out last week. There were some schools in the central Illinois area that did not score well on the report card, but others in the area received exemplary and commendable status. The report card grades schools and districts on categories such as test scores, attendance rates, and graduation rates.
Illinois State Report Card: How schools scored in the top 10%
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — To receive an exemplary score on the Illinois State Report Card means that your school is in the top 10% statewide with no underperforming student groups. "When you bring back the joy into the classroom, you can really focus in on improving your day to...
District 186 investing fake social media accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Public Schools District 186 is investigating fake social media accounts created to impersonate a school faculty member. Officials are reminding parents and students that creating fake social media accounts will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary action and possible police involvement. District...
Illinois ranked 5th in nation for AP exam takers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education annouced on Thursday that Illinois ranked fifth in the nation for the number of students taking Advanced Placement (AP) exams during the 2021-22 school year. Officials say Illinois saw a 7.2% jump in AP exam takers in 2022 compared...
