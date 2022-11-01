Read full article on original website
KTUL
Ahha Tulsa Hardesty Arts Center closing its doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ahha Tulsa announced Thursday they made the difficult decision to close ahha's Hardesty Arts Center on Nov. 4, including ceasing the operations of its programs for now. A spokesperson with ahha said they are working closely with their partners to ensure they find a long-term...
KTUL
Lights on for Sapulpa's Christmas Chute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Sapulpa will be shining bright with the holiday spirit this season. Through the work of over 300 volunteers, the community built 10 large pavilions that are each decorated with a different holiday theme. Thursday night, the city flipped the switch on it's million dollar...
KTUL
Tulsa to kick off 12th annual 'Stock the Station' food drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa will kick off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday, November 7. This drive will benefit Tulsans in need throughout the holiday season. People can drop off any non-perishable food item at any Tulsa fire station, Tulsa police...
KTUL
Broken Arrow holding trash, recycling event to beautify city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow is holding a Trash Bash and Recycling Rally this weekend giving residents an opportunity to get rid of items they can't take to a recycling facility. The event helps reduce litter and trash dumping around the city and is designed...
KTUL
Winterfest announces dates for 2022-2023 season
Arvest Winterfest has announced the dates for the 2022-2023 ice skating season.The 15th Annual Arvest Winterfest ice skating rink will return on Nov. 25 and stay open through Jan. 8.The 9,000 square foot ice rink is larger than the Rockefeller Rink in New York City, and will provide 45 days of skating to Tulsans.General admission is $12 and includes a pair of skates. Skaters can enjoy discounted admission of $6 on Mondays by bringing a canned food to donate to food banks in Oklahoma, or on Wednesday by bringing a coat, blanket or gloves to benefit non-profits in the Tulsa area. For more information on Arvest Winterfest, click here.
KTUL
Will Rogers Museum celebrates Rogers' 143rd birthday with motion picture festival
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Will Rogers Memorial Museum kicked off its celebration for Oklahoma's favorite son's 143rd birthday Wednesday. The Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival is scheduled for Nov. 2-5 and will include four days of activities to honor the memory of the Cherokee cowboy, philosopher and movie actor, who had starred in 50 silent movies and 21 talkies by the time of his death on Aug. 15, 1935.
KTUL
Rain or Shine, the Día de Los Muertos Arts Festival is a night to remember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For the first time in the event's 27-year history, Tulsa’s annual Día de Los Muertos Arts Festival is welcomed by rain. Though the event traditionally happens outdoors, the stage and vendors have been moved indoors to the Zarrow Center for Art & Education just across from Guthrie Green to avoid the rain.
KTUL
Hilti-Tulsa builds three ramps for Meals on Wheels clients in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hilti-Tulsa, a construction company in Tulsa, helped build three ramps for Meals on Wheels-Metro Tulsa clients over the past month. On Wednesday, the group completed its third ramp for a 57-year-old homebound client using a full-time wheelchair, a spokesperson for Hilti-Tulsa said. "The client has...
KTUL
Kristin Chenoweth concert canceled at Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center announced Thursday that the Kristen Chenoweth concert scheduled for Dec. 17 has been canceled. The cancelation is due to scheduling conflicts, BAPAC said. The center has begun refunds and said it should take around 10 to 15 days to...
KTUL
Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
KTUL
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
KTUL
Red Cross: Turn your clocks back, test your smoke alarms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Daylight Saving Time comes with sleep deprivation, early sunsets and a lot of complaining. But the American Red Cross wants Oklahomans to associate something else with the time change - testing smoke alarms. “Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural...
KTUL
26 burials found so far during excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The City of Tulsa announced one more adult and one more child-sized burial were found during excavation work Thursday. This brings the total number of burials to 26, 19 adults and seven child-sized burials since last Wednesday. ---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Since last...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
KTUL
Broken Arrow police unveils Mounted Patrol Unit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is planning to put officers on horseback. The city council unanimously approved the creation of a Mounted Patrol Unit Tuesday night. Officers will be putting their own personal horses into service. After all, they’re the ones who wanted the unit in the first place.
KTUL
TFD's bike team improves emergency response time at Turkey Mountain, special events
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is working on a new bicycle response team to provide faster initial patient contact in emergencies, according to TFD PIO Andy Little. Turkey Mountain visitors can often get injured and lost and the bicycle team allows firefighters to cover more ground...
KTUL
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
KTUL
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
KTUL
Stillwater holds off Muskogee, wins district title
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Pioneers finished the regular season with a perfect record following their 38-21 win over Muskogee. Muskogee fell to 9-1 on the season. Gage Gundy led the offensive fireworks with 214 total yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one passing touchdown. Both teams earned a...
