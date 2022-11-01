Arvest Winterfest has announced the dates for the 2022-2023 ice skating season.The 15th Annual Arvest Winterfest ice skating rink will return on Nov. 25 and stay open through Jan. 8.The 9,000 square foot ice rink is larger than the Rockefeller Rink in New York City, and will provide 45 days of skating to Tulsans.General admission is $12 and includes a pair of skates. Skaters can enjoy discounted admission of $6 on Mondays by bringing a canned food to donate to food banks in Oklahoma, or on Wednesday by bringing a coat, blanket or gloves to benefit non-profits in the Tulsa area. For more information on Arvest Winterfest, click here.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO