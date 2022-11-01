Read full article on original website
Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Adding Transition Threat to the Mix
Oklahoma City’s transition attack has shawn flashes this season, but nothing too consistent just yet. The pieces are in place for the young Thunder to beat teams down the floor consistently as the season goes on. The key to that push could very well be rookie Jalen Williams. Williams...
Lakers: Why L.A. May Be Better Than Its Record
The Lakers started off the new season 0-5 and sent the whole basketball world into a frenzy. The team was being dubbed as a bottom five team and believed they had zero chance of even making a play-in spot, but with Russell Westbrook moving to the bench and providing a spark for the second unit the team has now won two games in a row.
Pistons Fall To Handicapped Cavaliers In Demoralizing 112-88 Loss
This one was tough to watch. Any 20+ points loss is no fun for fans and players alike; however, the lack of fight against an injured team is discouraging, to say the least. The Cavs were without their starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Yet, Cleveland came out guns blazing and put on a show from three-point land. The supporting cast of Cleveland's team stepped up in the absence of their superstars - who have naturally carried this team to immediate success.
Lakers News: Good Vibes Come Screeching To A Halt In Jazz Blowout
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers looked thoroughly outmatched by a Utah Jazz team that everyone expected to tank the 2022-23 season. Though semi-valiant comeback efforts were made in the second half, the Jazz enjoyed a double-digit advantage for much of the night, ultimately winning by a comfortable 130-116 margin. Los...
Indiana Pacers get first close victory of the season, take down Miami Heat at home
INDIANAPOLIS — The normal blueprint for Indiana Pacers games this season has been simple: they fall behind after an awful start, claw their way back, and win if they have a strong enough fourth quarter. Friday night, the opposite was the case. The Pacers had a fine start and...
Score Prediction Hornets @ Kings
The Hornets are just too short handed right now to even compete in games like these. The Grizzlies are a tough matchup for the Hornets as well. The Hornets are 1-5 against Memphis since the start of the 2019-2020 season. Look for Bryce McGowens to get some minutes as he was sent back up to the Hornets from Greensboro. Also, Jalen McDaniels should have a really good game as he will most likely start in Hayward’s place.
Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacts To Friday’s Loss Against the Indiana Pacers
View the original article to see embedded media. Things were looking up for the Miami Heat after a two-game win streak. The team was able to log wins against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, two opponents they lost to in their first matchups this season. The Heat even beat the Kings without Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup.
Dallas Mavs vs. Toronto Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (4-3) managed to take down the surging Utah Jazz in their 103-100 win on Wednesday. Luka Doncic led with 33 points and 11 assists, while Christian Wood (21) and Spencer Dinwiddie (20) each reached the 20-point threshold. The team will seek to make it three wins in a row when they take on the hot Toronto Raptors (5-3) on Friday.
3 Takeaways: Eight Games into the Season OKC on the Right Track
Oklahoma City is eight games into the 2022-23 season and the attitude around the team is positive as they’ve looked better than expected. OKC is right at .500 sitting at 4-4, the team has won four of the last five and the season is getting deeper and teams are coming into their own.
Preview: Pelicans vs Warriors
The Golden State Warriors (3-6) are riding a four-game losing streak and will be without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green when the visit the Smoothie King Center to face the Pelicans (4-3). New Orleans is expected to have both its leading scorer, Brandon Ingram, and top...
Lakers: Top 5 Trade Prospects On The Jazz
Your Los Angeles Lakers will get one more home stand prior to a mini-road jaunt. The 6-3 Utah Jazz will head to Crypto.com Arena to face off against the 2-5 Lakers tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT. L.A. will then travel to Cleveland to face the 6-1 Cavaliers on Sunday, followed by a rematch with the Jazz, this time in Utah. The Lakers will technically be capping their road trip with an "away game" against the Clippers on Wednesday, though of course they share a mutual home court.
76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday
After an uninspiring start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers found a way to bounce back and form a winning streak. It all started last week with a victory over the Toronto Raptors. The next night, the Sixers defeated the Chicago Bulls, which became their first consecutive victory...
76ers Injury Report: Joel Embiid Questionable vs. Knicks
The start of the 2022-2023 NBA season has been an uphill battle for Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid. Coming off of two surgeries and a case of plantar fasciitis, Embiid struggled to have a healthy offseason. After a slow start to the regular season, Embiid was beginning to look like the best version of himself once again, but a setback took him off the floor a week ago.
