Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
Click10.com
Judge’s hugs after Parkland school shooter’s sentencing become controversial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When the judge hugged the prosecutors after the Parkland school shooter’s sentencing hearing ended on Wednesday, some took issue with her behavior. The hugs followed two days of testimony that without restrictions allowed the grieving victims’ families to vent. Attorney David Weinstein, a partner with Jones Walker Waechter in Miami, said Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer could have been reacting to an emotional day.
Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison
The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
Man Arrested After Triggering Lockdown at Parkland School
A man entered Riverglades Elementary School in Parkland Monday and confronted a school security officer, triggering a lockdown of the facility, court records show. Keon Davis, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, walked onto school property at 7400 Parkside Dr. shortly after noon and began arguing with the school’s security monitor, pulling one of her Apple Air Pods from her ear, according to an arrest affidavit.
Click10.com
Fred Guttenberg demands public defender’s resignation over remarks during hearing
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fred Guttenberg told the Parkland school shooter’s defense that since his 14-year-old daughter Jaime Taylor Guttenberg died during the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School he has been traveling around the country lobbying to reduce gun violence. Guttenberg...
Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation
PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home. Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence. No other details were immediately known.
Tense moments after gun-on-campus call at McArthur High School
HOLLYWOOD - Students at McArthur High in Hollywood tell CBS4 about tense moments at school after a call came in of a shooting on campus. "Security guards told us to go inside the gym, where they said there was a threat dealing with another person. It was call about a threat," one student told us. While in the gym, officers came in heavily armed another student told CBS4. 'It was like 5 police officers, all them had guns, one had a big AR," he said.Turns out it was a hoax, what's known as a "swatting" call. Not a lot of students were...
BBC
Parkland families angrily rebuke gunman in court
Families and survivors of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, have delivered emotional victim-impact statements in court. A judge will sentence the killer to life in prison this week after a jury decided last month to spare him the death penalty for the attack that left 17 people dead.
Click10.com
Video shows group of men going after convicted felon arrested over shooting in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Surveillance video shows part of what led up to a recent shooting at a strip mall in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood. Devon Parker, who was arrested for firing a weapon when he wasn’t allowed to have one, said the shooting on Oct. 27, near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue, was in self-defense.
Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute
MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
Click10.com
Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
Man accused of impersonating Broward deputies and stealing $50K from several victims
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man was in custody in Pennsylvania on charges that he allegedly impersonated deputies from the Broward County Sheriff's Office over the phone and managed to steal tens of thousands of dollars from multiple victims.Raquan Hardy, 25, was being held at the county jail in Allegheny, Pennsylvania, after he was arrested there for a similar scheme, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.Investigators said Hardy faces a total of 21 counts in Broward County that are related to the phone scam.According to the statement, the charges include organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, impersonating a law...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO
A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
WATCH THE VIDEO: Broward Hotel Guest Robbed At Gunpoint
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach man charged for murder, shooting of 2 teenagers in 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the shooting. West Palm Beach police announced Tuesday that a Riviera Beach man is charged with the murder of a teen and the shooting of another that happened back in 2021. Just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021,...
Man In Florida Winds Up With Attempted Murder Charge After 'Slap Box' Fight Outside Of A Bar: Report
A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge over an incident that police say started as a friendly "slap box" fight, Radar has learned.Eric Rodriguez, 33, of Pembroke pines, Florida is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly severely injured another man following a slap box fight outside a Pembroke Pine sports bar.Police say Rodriguez and the victim engaged in a slap box fight a approximately 2:45 a.m. Oct. 30 in Rickey's Sports Bar & Grill's parking lot. The bar is located at 8333 Pines Boulevard.Police say the slap box fight began and, at some point during the game,...
WPBF News 25
Family sues Palm Beach County School District, alleging negligence during 'Skull Breaker' TikTok challenge
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Warning: Some viewers may find the video above disturbing. It was supposed to be a regular school day for 13-year-old Josiah Garmon. But his family says it turned for the worst because of a TikTok challenge. "I got tricked into doing something very bad. They...
High School placed on lockdown after active shooter swatting call
A South Florida high school was placed on lockdown Thursday after receiving a possible swatting call of an active shooter on campus.
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Scary Mommy
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0