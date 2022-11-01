Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Arcola organizations begin planning community daycare
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Arcola School District and Chamber of Commerce are partnering together to try and help the Arcola community, specifically parents. In partnership, the two organizations are in the beginning stages of hoping to create a community daycare center for all those who work and live in Arcola. The hope is that the day care would be a combined center for several children.
foxillinois.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen at U. of I.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student and employee reported that their vehicle's catalytic converter had been stolen. The University of Illinois Police Department says the student catalytic converter was stolen between Sunday and Monday while it was parked in the 2100 block of South Orchard Street, Urbana.
foxillinois.com
12-year-old hit by car
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A 12-year-old male was struck by a vehicle on Friday. The Rantoul Police Department says at 8:22 a.m. they were dispatched to the intersection of E. Champaign Ave. (U.S. RT. 136) and Marshall St. in Rantoul. Police say when they arrived they found a 12-year-old...
foxillinois.com
Crews contain fire on south 4th Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Fire crews on Thursday night were on the scene of a fire at 901 South Fourth St. in Champaign. According to an Illini-Alert, the flames were quickly contained, but crews asked people to avoid the area while firefighters were still on the scene. No other...
foxillinois.com
Bomb threat called into North American Lighting HQ
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A bomb threat was called into North American Lighting (NAL) Corporate Headquarters at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday. The Paris Police Department says there was a quick action by first responders and NAL employees to ensure immediate safety for all on-site personnel. We're told both of...
foxillinois.com
Districts connecting students to resources to prevent dangerous behavior
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is seeing an increase in "clear and present danger" forms completed to identify people who may be a threat to the public:. July= 628. August = 845. September = 972. They reminded people about the forms following the Highland Park...
foxillinois.com
U of I student scammed out of $315,000
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after a student was reportedly scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. We're told it happened after the student received a text message on October 20. The scammer claimed to be Chinese police who said that...
foxillinois.com
Chatham construction worker struck in hit-and-run
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Chatham construction worker was hit by a car, which then took off, while the man was working on Tuesday, according to the Urbana Police Department, UPD. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. Police said the driver, who they later identified as Nicholas Azer, 31,...
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois schools receive exemplary status on State Report Card
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois State Report Card that grades schools across the state in several categories came out last week. There were some schools in the central Illinois area that did not score well on the report card, but others in the area received exemplary and commendable status. The report card grades schools and districts on categories such as test scores, attendance rates, and graduation rates.
foxillinois.com
County clerk warns voters of confusing text messages
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County's Clerk Office is alerting voters to beware of confusing text messages telling them to vote at a designated poll place. Residents received text messages from the organization "Black Voters Matter," telling them to go to specific locations to cast their vote based on where they live.
foxillinois.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting on Hazel Street
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night. Danville Police say officers were called just before 5 p.m. to the 900 block of Hazel Street after shots were fired in the area. A 32-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound...
foxillinois.com
Black voters receiving texts with false polling info, county clerk says
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Champaign County Clerk's Office is warning the public about text messages with incorrect information being sent to African American voters in the area. The text messages falsely advised voters where their polling location is. We're told the messages are not affiliated with the Champaign...
WLFI.com
Duttlinger's campaign mailers put State Rep. Campbell on defensive
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A political outsider's recent campaign flyers are putting an Indiana Statehouse incumbent on the defensive. Democratic State Rep. Chris Campbell is running against Republican Fred Duttlinger, who leads Purdue University's civics literacy program, for the Indiana House District 26 seat, which encompasses all of West Lafayette and some western parts of Tippecanoe County.
foxillinois.com
St.Thomas More wins 1A Champaign sectional championship: girl's volleyball
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — St. Thomas More won the Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional Championship in girls volleyball on Wednesday night, in two sets over Windsor. The Sabres came out firing in the first set, taking control and gaining momentum heading into the final stretch of Set 1. Nearing the end of the first set, Windsor called a timeout, and shifted the momentum winning multiple points in a row, narrowing down the Sabres lead. St.Thomas More countered with a timeout of their own, which gave the momentum back in their own hands. They went on the win set 1: 25 to 21.
foxillinois.com
Illinois women's basketball dominates exhibition opener against Quincy
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Women's Basketball took down Quincy in their exhibition opener, winning by a final score of 78-43. Illinois coming out firing early and showing their Division One dominance over Quincy. Illinois entered their preseason opener excited to get things going, and they came out and...
foxillinois.com
Two vehicle crash leaves one dead on I-57
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WICS) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Champaign County on Thursday. The Illinois State Police say the crash happened at 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 57 northbound of milepost 236. We're told Kenneth R. Johnson, 78, of Decatur was driving a Freightliner Truck...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Football's Gabe Jacas named semifinalist for Freshman of Year Award
Philadelphia, Pa. (WICS/WRSP) - This season a ton of Illinois Football players have emerged as some of the best players in the country. Their hard work is paying off as a few have been announced as award semifinalists. Outside linebacker Gabe Jacas joins them as he is one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
visitmoco.com
5 Best Cabins near Crawfordsville, IN
Written by Rhonda Smith, owner Cabins & Candlelight. West-central Indiana boasts several cabins located near Crawfordsville, which is well-known for canoeing on Sugar Creek, hosting Wabash College and hiking at nearby Shades State Park. More recently, Crawfordsville has gained fame for hosting events at the Crawfordsville Aquatics Center and the Ironman Raceway.
