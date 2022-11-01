Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder and Other Charges

Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
Stewart Rhodes Testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial
The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers organization began testifying in his own defense at his seditious conspiracy trial on Friday, telling jurors that he thought the 2020 election was "unconstitutional" and that neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden were lawfully elected. Stewart Rhodes is on trial along with Kelly...
Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG
A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
These Are the Things Republicans Might Do With Congressional Wins in the Midterms
Control of the U.S. House of Representatives could switch parties after the midterm elections with Democrats expected to lose seats, as the party in power typically does. High inflation and concerns about the economy are eating into their support. A recent CNBC All-American Economic Survey found that Americans had mostly...
