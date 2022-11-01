ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 charged in Carthage CVB embezzlement case

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

CARTHAGE, Mo. – A former Carthage Convention & Visitors Bureau employee is charged with embezzling thousands.

Callie G. Myers worked at the CVB from November 2020 through July 2021. According to court documents, authorities found $4,752.13 worth of non-authorized purchases. An additional $3,282.25 currently has no paper trail for investigators to determine whether those purchases were authorized or not.

Last week, the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office filed a “Stealing – $750 or More” felony charge against Myers. The Court issued a warrant for her arrest yesterday, October 31, 2022.

Details Alleged in Carthage CVB Embezzlement Case

Court documents charging Myers detail alleged by investigators.

A former Carthage Convention & Visitors Bureau employee claims they saw payments on the CVB Quickbooks and bank statements showing Myers was using the CVB bank card to make personal purchases.

Myers was the CVB Executive Director at the time.

The former employee took the information to a City Administrator. City officials then spoke with Myers, saying she acknowledged using the CVB debit card for personal purchases. However, according to court documents, Myers maintained she used it by accident and not intentionally.

The City of Carthage has two contracts with the CVB. That allows the City to review and oversee the use of the finances within the CVB, including audits. The City later hired an outside accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit of the CVB finances, according to documents.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant investigated the case. He spoke with CVB Board Members. Sgt. T. Stevens states all three board members were aware of the allegations and initially found the information to be rumors at best.

However, after looking into the allegations themselves and speaking with a City official, they felt the allegations had a certain amount of validity.

The three board members told Sgt. T. Stevens, they were unaware of the extent of the missing money… given the fact the board never got an accurate financial report during their monthly meetings. Their financial report only had profit and loss statements.

The board allegedly never got itemized documentation of individual purchases.

Court documents name another individual with alleged unauthorized purchases. However, that individual has not been charged at this time.

Purchases

The alleged non-authorized purchases of Myers include:

  • clothing items, food (grocery) items, payment to her husband, payment to her daughter through a Cash App source, payments for hair salon and beauty items, and numerous purchases at local restaurants for lunches and dinners, cell phone and cell phone accessories, and alcohol.

Myers claims all purchases she made with CVB bank cards were business related. She gave investigators an example of clothing items. She claims she bought them to make tie-dye shirts at Food Truck Friday events.

According to court documents, however, the clothing items were women’s clothing and children’s clothing and the purchases were individual items and “not consistent with purchasing multiple t-shirts to tie dye…”

