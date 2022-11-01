Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Ossian man arrested on cockfighting-related charges; more than 100 roosters rescued
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Ossian man is in jail on cockfighting-related charges tonight after state and local authorities say they recovered more than a hundred roosters and hens from his property. The Wells County Sheriff says they were one of a number of agencies that searched the property at...
Brandi Bare gets 57 years in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman will serve 57 years in prison for crashing through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandfather. Brandi Bare was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash at intersection of Winchester, Bluffton roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton roads Friday night. Police confirmed that a head-on collision occurred in the crash. Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance crowded the area as first responders investigated the scene. It is not yet...
cbs4indy.com
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby describes arrest of Delphi suspect as a ‘sense of relief’
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet. “For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll...
wfft.com
Coroner identifies man shot by police in Wednesday's shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of the man shot by police Wednesday afternoon. Officers first responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street about 1 p.m. Wednesday when a woman told 911 dispatchers that a man pulled a gun on her. Police...
Fort Wayne mayor gets suspended sentence for drunken driving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city has received a suspended one-year jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry also was ordered Thursday to pay more than $3,000 for a fine, court costs and restitution to the city and to the driver of the car he struck. He’s also required to submit to random alcohol and drug testing and to report to an alcohol countermeasures program. The 70-year-old Democrat’s driver’s license was suspended for 90 days. Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested Oct. 8, court records said. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08. He had told police he drank “too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser” at a Fort Wayne theater, records show. The mayor was swaying, argumentative and had slurred speech, according to an arrest report.
WANE-TV
Cockfighting operation shut down in Wells County: Humane Society
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies that began after authorities received tips about suspicious activity. The owner of the property located at 4305 N. State Road 1 has been arrested...
WANE-TV
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive at around 3 a.m. on October 22 after another inmate alerted jail staff that Parks might be experiencing some sort of medical condition according to Indiana State Police. Efforts to revive Parks were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.
Daily Advocate
Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment
GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.
WOWO News
Man involved in police shooting dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man involved in a police action shooting Wednesday afternoon died as a result of his injuries. Police were initially called to the scene regarding a domestic disturbance that involved a suspect that was possibly armed with a weapon. At some point during the incident, shots were fired by police, striking the suspect. He was then transported to a local hospital.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Inmate smuggled fentanyl into HC jail that led to death of 1, OD of 2
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A simple deal. One man headed to jail on a warrant for his arrest wanted some fentanyl to deal to other inmates on the inside. The other man just happened to have a gram of the drug and wanted a Nintendo Switch gaming system in return.
inkfreenews.com
Arrest Made After Police Discover 111 Grams Of Meth
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after officers found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine on his person during a traffic stop. Dakotah Cephus Shepherd, 29, 1522 Brookview Ave., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; escape, a level 5 felony; two counts of resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors; and false informing, a class B misdemeanor.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute
ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
wboi.org
Fort Wayne Police shooting Wednesday kills 18-year-old
The man shot by police Wednesday afternoon died in the operating room. According to the Allen County Coroner, 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler died from gunshot wounds, making his death the county’s 22 homicide for 2022. The Indiana State Police, alongside the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fort Wayne Police...
wfft.com
FWPD: Officer shot armed man near Hoagland Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say an officer shot an armed man today after he refused to drop his weapon. Officers first responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street about 1 p.m. Wednesday when a woman told 911 dispatchers that a man pulled a gun on her.
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
Henry County deputies involved in 40-minute chase; 2 arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested late Tuesday night in Henry County after a 40-minute police chase ended due to several blown tires. The incident began around 10 p.m. when a Henry County deputy saw the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 commit “multiple traffic infractions” in the area of 31st and Broad Streets in […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
CORONER: Man FWPD officer shot has died, mother says he had mental health problems
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who was shot by a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer on Wednesday has died from his injuries. FWPD says officers responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street Wednesday afternoon after they...
