Baltimore City FOP calls adjusted pension requirement 'egregious privileged class move'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While the City of Baltimore extended the Fire & Police Pension System from a 20-year retirement plan to a 25-year one, a Baltimore City Council committee advanced a bill on Thursday to allow city elected officials to receive pension after eight years, rather than 12 years.
Candidate Conversations: Brooke Lierman wants to create a financially resilient Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Voters in Baltimore County will soon decide who they want leading tax collection, helping oversee spending and serving as the next comptroller as Peter Franchot, prepares to leave office. Democrat Brooke Lierman, a state delegate from Baltimore City, running against Republican Barry Glassman, the current county...
Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is working on changing its approach on how to deal with the long- running issue of squeegee workers on street corners. Baltimore's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week.The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, on Friday, refused to talk about the report or the long- running issue of squeegee workers."When I release the Squeegee Collaborative is when I'll talk about the Squeegee Collaborative," Mayor...
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
Judge lets suit against Baltimore City Schools proceed with 'everyone in America watching'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge denied a motion filed by Baltimore City and Baltimore City Public Schools to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Baltimore City couple against the school system alleging misuse of tax dollars, allowing the case to move into the discovery phase. Jovani Patterson, and his...
Maryland leaders make another pitch to bring new FBI headquarters to Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For more than a decade now, Maryland political leaders have been trying to convince the federal government the area next to the Greenbelt Metro Station would make a good home for a new FBI headquarters. And if not there, then at the site of the old Landover Mall.
Baltimore County executive candidate profile: Republican Pat McDonough
TOWSON, Md. -- The race for Baltimore County executive is a contest between two seasoned politicians who say they know what the county needs moving forward -- and their approaches are very different. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The Republican challenger for Baltimore...
Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity
Baltimore City is set to roll out a new plan to handle issues with squeegee workers next week and it could include guaranteed income for those who stop squeegeeing.
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Three suspects were arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.These arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
With term-limits looming, City Council fast tracks bill to adjust pension requirements
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Council has fast-tracked a bill that would allow council members to be eligible for a pension after eight years of service rather than 12. The bill, which will be debated the day before Election Day, is contingent upon the passage of Question K,...
Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
Baltimore Ceasefire 365 announces name and logo change during peace rally Friday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday, the organization known as Baltimore Ceasefire 365 announced the movement will be rebranding by changing its name and logo at a peace rally during the beginning of Ceasefire weekend. The rally took on place at the intersection of Allendale St & Edmondson Ave in...
'Squeegee Collaborative' plan includes guaranteed income, self-policing by squeegee kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The mayor's office released some details Thursday about Mayor Brandon Scott's "Squeegee Collaborative" plan ahead of its official rollout next week. Monica Lewis, a spokeswoman for Scott, said squeegee kids will develop a "code of conduct" in an effort to regulate themselves. Squeegee kids will be assigned specific areas, she said.
Baltimore County rolls out trash cart pilot program in Essex
ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community. Beginning Thursday, new 65-gallon trash carts will be delivered to approximately 4,300 residences in Essex neighborhoods that currently receive bi-weekly trash pick-ups as...
Squeegee kids 'blackmailing the city' and getting paid
Mayor Brandon Scott claims he has a solution to the squeegee kid problem, a solution he will release after the election. One aspect that has been heard, squeegee kids will come up with their own “code of conduct,” and receive a guaranteed income. Sean Kennedy, with the Maryland...
Baltimore Police warn drivers of cash app theft, prevention in wake of squeegee incident
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department released tips to help stop cash app thefts after a recent incident involving squeegee kids. Three squeegee kids were arrested, accused of committing a cash app scam earlier this week. The victim said the trio, ages 18, 20 and 22, stole his...
Baltimore City Council considers whether to expand mayor's Group Violence Reduction Strategy
Talks are underway on whether to expand a crime-fighting program in Baltimore and whether it's working. Witnesses to a drive-by quadruple shooting Tuesday night in west Baltimore told the 11 News I-Team the victims were targeted. The shooting occurred at a location where the mayor's Group Violence Reduction Strategy is...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
