Baltimore County, MD

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is working on changing its approach on how to deal with the long- running issue of squeegee workers on street corners. Baltimore's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week.The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, on Friday, refused to talk about the report or the long- running issue of squeegee workers."When I release the Squeegee Collaborative is when I'll talk about the Squeegee Collaborative," Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Three suspects were arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.These arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged  with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County rolls out trash cart pilot program in Essex

ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community. Beginning Thursday, new 65-gallon trash carts will be delivered to approximately 4,300 residences in Essex neighborhoods that currently receive bi-weekly trash pick-ups as...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids 'blackmailing the city' and getting paid

Mayor Brandon Scott claims he has a solution to the squeegee kid problem, a solution he will release after the election. One aspect that has been heard, squeegee kids will come up with their own “code of conduct,” and receive a guaranteed income. Sean Kennedy, with the Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD

