Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Mike Tomlin says Steelers made the Chase Claypool trade because of the compensation
When the Pittsburgh Steelers made an in-season trade last year, coach Mike Tomlin evoked a since oft-repeated phrase: “We want volunteers, not hostages.”. Their in-season trade this year — publicly, at least — offered so such colorful explanations. “It was about draft capital and value for us,”...
Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football
Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
Cowboys scold Ezekiel Elliott after RB 'leaks' Thanksgiving helmet they revealed 4 months ago
There might be a crossed stream or two in the Dallas Cowboys marketing department, or maybe the team just enjoys a little chaos in its social media feeds. An odd Wednesday began when Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted an apparent throwback helmet onto his Instagram story with no explanation.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
thecomeback.com
Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4
The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out
Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move
Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor now terrorizing golf courses: 'Nothing else for me to do but play golf'
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At 63, Lawrence Taylor still knows how to deliver a shot. On Wednesday, he was hitting golf balls instead of quarterbacks. The NFL Hall of Fame outside linebacker played in the TimberTech Championship’s PNK DRV Pro-Am at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. “I...
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
Ohio State football: Three stats that are concerning
The Ohio State football team is the second-ranked team in the country and is undefeated. You would think that means that they are a pretty darn good team. They are. In fact, they are pretty close to an elite team and could end up being the best team in the country.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Georgia football: GameDay flat out gave the Dawgs no chance
Georgia football hosted ESPN GameDay ahead of the Tennessee matchup, and all morning long, it was about how good the Vols were. The Dawgs got very little love from the ESPN crew until guest picker Luke Bryan showed up to make the picks. David Pollack gave a little love, and...
Historic offensive production should be cause to fire Buccaneers coaches
The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in NFL history right now. Heads need to roll if there is any salvaging this season and the future. How the Buccaneers ever reached this point is beyond this writer. Where did it all go so wrong?. Was it the injuries? Was...
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in health and safety protocol
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert entered the health and safety protocol and will miss Saturday night’s game against the visiting
Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized
ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0