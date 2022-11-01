ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

VIDEO: Trick-or-treater adds candy to empty bowl ‘for other people’

By Storyful
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S29uk_0iuttfwW00

A young New Jersey trick-or-treater noticed one house’s bowl was empty of candy while out in Toms River on October 30, so rather than move on, he took treats from his own pumpkin and shared them “for other people,” doorbell footage shows.

Jessalyn Cleaver posted this video to Facebook and wrote, “If this is your son, he’s amazing and you should be VERY proud!”

Cleaver said she and her family were out of the house trick-or-treating too, so they left a bowl of candy for the neighborhood kids to take from as they passed. But by 5 pm, the bowl was empty, until one boy decided he had more than enough to share.

Video shows the child taking several handfuls of candy from his own stash. To a smaller child, he says he’s leaving “candy here for other people,” before saying, “Let’s go!” and running back down the path.

Credit: Jessalyn Cleaver via Storyful

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man accused of molesting children for years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been accused of molesting two children over the course of several years. Rockford Police arrested Michael Paulson, 55, at his residence on Arizona Avenue and charged him with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. According to court documents, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Feds bust 21 people in catalytic converter theft ring

(WTVO) — The U.S. Justice Department announced the arrests of 21 people belonging to a catalytic converter theft ring who reportedly made millions of dollars off the stolen car parts. According to NPR, the federal government coordinated an effort by local, state, and federal law enforcement to seize homes, bank accounts, cars, and jewelry from […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local cheerleader claims she was suspended after eating gummy laced with drugs

PITTSBURGH — A local cheerleader claims she was suspended over a piece of gummy candy that turned out to be laced with drugs. Jekara Jackson, a freshman at Bishop Canevin High School tells Channel 11 she was handed a peach ring at a football game by another cheerleader under the guise it was candy. But as soon as the 9th grader ate it, she says several teammates began laughing at her.
CARNEGIE, PA
iheart.com

Mom Finds Cannabis Gummy Worms In 5-Year-Old's Halloween Candy

A Missouri mother was shocked to find a package containing cannabis-infused gummy worms mixed in with the Halloween candy her five-year-old collected during a trunk-or-treat event over the weekend. Tiffany Burroughs told KMOV that she took her three boys, ages one, two, and five, to the trunk-or-treat at a local...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Aabha Gopan

Teenage boy throws coke at homeless old man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My 17-year-old cousin, Tom, is known for his rash reflexes and decisions and, since they were always humorous, we didn’t bother correcting him. Once he ran out through the backdoor after a police car parked because he had playfully hidden his mom’s purse and assumed she complained.
SheKnows

7 Personalized Gifts for Teens They’ll Actually Brag About

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though it’s still Halloween, we can’t help but think about the upcoming holiday season. With the holidays comes a ton of gift lists and presents to secure, which means it’s time to get serious about adding presents for everyone you need to gift, even hard-to-shop for teens. This year instead of giving random gifts that your kids will use for a few weeks and then get sick of, opt for customized options that make any present feel special. Trust us....
Rolling Stone

Jimmy Kimmel Sends Another Swarm of Kids Into Turmoil With Annual Halloween Candy Prank

Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Halloween prank is back. After a two-year break, the show’s annual segment returned with another compilation of parents tormenting their children for the sake of entertainment by convincing them that all of the candy they collected on Halloween had been eaten while they slept. There are certainly worse sources of long-lasting childhood trauma, but some of these kids are going to carry this faux betrayal with them for years. “After two long years, our annual Halloween YouTube Challenge is back,” reads a statement from the show. “People love this so much that the last two years, we didn’t...
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman

Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman. Fishing is a pastime for many, including those that live in the Sunshine State. A unique fish you can only toss a line for in Florida is called Tarpon. These animals may reach a length of eight feet and a weight of 280 pounds.
FLORIDA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy