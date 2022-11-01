Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” Mr Trump told the rally crowd last night. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr...
WIVB
Trump lawyers pinned hopes of overturning election on appeal to Justice Thomas, emails reveal
(The Hill) – Former President Trump’s legal team viewed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to the group’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Trump’s favor, emails show. Against the wishes of conservative lawyer John Eastman, a federal district court...
WIVB
Sunny Hostin: Suburban women backing GOP ‘like roaches voting for Raid’
Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s daytime political talk show “The View,” is arguing it is nonsensical for suburban women to vote GOP in next week’s midterm elections. “I read a poll just yesterday” showing that “suburban women are now going to vote Republican,” Hostin said during Thursday’s episode. “It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid,” she added, in reference to the popular pest repellent.
US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing growing calls, including from the Biden administration, for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general in a memo this week said it is in the organization’s “best interest” to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the ethics code. The inspector general’s recommendation was based on a report by The Associated Press finding that Almagro carried on a relationship with a Mexican-born staffer described online, including on the organization’s own website, as “head adviser” to the secretary general. The inspector general said the AP report followed a loosely detailed, anonymous whistleblower complaint forwarded to his office by Almagro himself on June 3.
WIVB
Manchin calls for deal on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid in new Congress
Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday called for a broad bipartisan deal to protect the solvency of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, popular programs that face serious funding issues over the next few decades. “You’re going to get your financial house in order. We cannot live with this crippling...
WIVB
Brittney Griner meets with US Embassy officials while imprisoned in Russia
Brittney Griner, the women’s basketball star who has been detained for months in Russia, met Thursday with officials from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, the Biden administration confirmed. “We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre...
WIVB
5 key takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes
The Federal Reserve ramped up its battle against inflation Wednesday with another large interest rate hike amid griping that the central bank’s efforts will plunge the U.S. into a recession. The Fed boosted its baseline interest rate range by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth time in four consecutive...
Comments / 0