How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Patriots | Week 9
For the Indianapolis Colts, this week's game will actually be a nice distraction from all of the turmoil of the last week or two. Two weeks ago, they benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. This week, they traded away beloved playmaker Nyheim Hines on the same day they curiously fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
Broncos Address Rumors on TE Albert Okwuegbunam
The general consensus at the trade deadline was that tight end Albert Okwuegbunam would be deemed a surplus by Denver Broncos GM George Paton. When Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich came off injured reserve in Week 6, it saw Okwuegbunam head to the bench and into his street clothes. Dulcich has kept his 24-year-old teammate in such casual attire ever since, with the rampant rumors only growing that Okwuegbunam would be traded, but no move materialized.
Patriots BREAKING: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor OUT Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts meet in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday in a game that could make or break the season for both organizations. The outcome of the game could have playoff implications - one way or the other- as both teams are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. The Patriots play Indy and the New York Jets at home before drastically stepping up the competition against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving night) and 6-1 Buffalo Bills (Dec. 1).
Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ Offense
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
Frogs In The Pros: Where To Catch Your TCU Horned Frogs In NFL Week 9 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week X of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton completed 22 or 30...
Clemson vs. Notre Dame score prediction by computer model
Clemson and Notre Dame square off on Saturday from the House that Rockne Built with the Tigers' ACC title and College Football Playoff hopes on the line. Coming into the game, Clemson owns the No. 4 position in the CFP top 25 rankings and seemingly in position to make the semifinal just by not losing.
Six Things Giants Must Improve in Remaining Games
Few expected the New York Giants to have a 6-2 record through eight weeks in the NFL season. Instead of competing for a top draft pick, new coach Brian Daboll and company have New York in the middle of a playoff race, which is especially noteworthy playing in a division with a 6-2 Cowboys team and an undefeated Eagles team.
Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for NCAAF Week 10
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Last weekend was an exciting one for college football and acted as a table-setter for this weekend. There weren’t many major upsets amongst the top teams as every top-10 team that played secured a win. That sets up some massive matchups with conference and playoff implications for the rest of the season. If you want to bet on some of these big matchups, all of the major sports betting apps have great promotions for new users looking to place their first college football bets.
Steelers Land First Non-QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 as they sit through the bye week, which leaves them selecting fourth if the 2023 NFL Draft happened today. So, as the second half of the NFL season begins, mock drafts are starting to come out. And with Pittsburg sitting high on the board, the names they land are - and are going to be - interesting.
‘Crappy & Stupid’: Josh Allen’s Bills Handle Aaron Rodgers’ Packers, 27-17, on Sunday Night Football
The schedule-maker certainly had a different vision for Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills when this "Sunday Night Football'' clash in Week 8 was originally envisioned. And even though the Bills moved to 6-1 on the season after handling the Packers by a score of 27-17, Buffalo - which entered this game as a double-digit favorite - probably envisioned something other than this final score as well.
Rams’ McVay Addresses Whether Cam Akers Will Play vs. Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. A day after Cam Akers returned to practice after nearly a month-long absence, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke Friday about the running back’s availability for Week 9 against the Buccaneers. Akers had been away from the team since Oct. 9 as...
Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions' offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice...
Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
Seahawks’ Geno Smith is not surprised. ‘I just didn’t get this good (in) one offseason’
Geno Smith wants to know: Why all the surprise over how he’s playing?. To him, this — leading the NFL in completion percentage, being the NFC offensive player of the month for October, playing the Seahawks into first place with the conference’s highest passer rating — is him.
Buffalo Bills D: No Von Miller ‘Trash Talk,’ Big Move for Tre’Davious White
The Buffalo Bills are about to do even more to potential shut down - and shut up - opposing offenses. First, regarding the roster: It seems cornerback Tre'Davious White is about to jump from his 21-day window of return on Wednesday to the 53-man roster. That will be a boost to a unit led in part by linebacker Von Miller, who ...
OSU at Northwestern Being Played in Significant Wind (Video)
The elements may play a role in the Big Ten matchup.
Score Prediction Hornets @ Kings
The Hornets are just too short handed right now to even compete in games like these. The Grizzlies are a tough matchup for the Hornets as well. The Hornets are 1-5 against Memphis since the start of the 2019-2020 season. Look for Bryce McGowens to get some minutes as he was sent back up to the Hornets from Greensboro. Also, Jalen McDaniels should have a really good game as he will most likely start in Hayward’s place.
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Speaks Out on William Jackson III Trade: ‘We Were Wrong’
Hindsight is 20-20. When the Washington Commanders sign William Jackson III to a three-year, $40.5 million contract in the 2021 offseason, they were hoping he’d bolster a defense that already had one of the best defensive lines in football. Things ultimately didn’t pan out for Jackson and Washington. The...
Indiana Pacers get first close victory of the season, take down Miami Heat at home
INDIANAPOLIS — The normal blueprint for Indiana Pacers games this season has been simple: they fall behind after an awful start, claw their way back, and win if they have a strong enough fourth quarter. Friday night, the opposite was the case. The Pacers had a fine start and...
