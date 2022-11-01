ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

WDEF

Last suspect captured for August murder in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia officials report that the fourth suspect in a deadly shooting in Rossville has been captured. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson reports that U.S. marshals arrested 26 year old Darius Woods Thursday night in Chattanooga. Woods will face a murder charge for the death...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Hamilton County Schools Having Teachers Lock Classroom Doors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Schools are taking extra steps to ensure school safety. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robert Sharpe says that HCS is asking teachers to keep their doors locked while providing instruction. This is a step taken after Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety that was signed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
WDEF

Gun incidents at two local schools

ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

November 3 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015156- 400 S Moore Rd- Suspicious Activity – Police responded on report a business at this had their trash can stolen by a white female. Officers located the female and trash can on the Chattanooga side of S. Terrace. She was instructed to return the can owned by East Ridge back to the business.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Police searching for missing Madisonville woman

Daria Podzolkova left war torn Ukraine to get her graduate degree at UT. Union County Schools moving to virtual, taking sick day due to illness. Union County’s school buildings will be closed from Thursday until Monday due to illness, Union County Schools representatives announced Wednesday. Human skull found in...
MADISONVILLE, TN
WDEF

New NTSB Recommendations After Meigs Bus Crash Investigation

DECATUR, Tenn. (WDEF)-On October 27, 2020, a utility service truck driver lost control of his vehicle on Highway 58 in Meigs County, causing the deaths of 53 year old school bus driver Lisa Dillard, and a 7 year old student. After a two year investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Bicyclist hit by vehicle

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A 66 year old man is in stable condition after a collision today between her bike and a vehicle. It happened just before 3PM at the intersection of North Ocoee and 25th Stree. Marvin Conner on the bike was hit by an oncoming vehicle. He...
CLEVELAND, TN
utc.edu

Dr. Roland Carter Street a tribute to a legendary educator

A University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus street now bears the name of an educator, music composer and conductor whose impact on UTC students reaches around the globe. At a Friday, Nov. 4., ceremony on campus, the section of Vine Street from Lupton Hall to Palmetto Street was renamed in honor of Dr. Roland Carter.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Influenza cases rising in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller of the Hamilton County Health Department says flu cases are rising much faster than anticipated this year. Miller says, this year, the flu has been particularly bad in the Southeastern part of the United States and one person has already passed away from it in North Carolina.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

