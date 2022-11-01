Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Last suspect captured for August murder in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia officials report that the fourth suspect in a deadly shooting in Rossville has been captured. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson reports that U.S. marshals arrested 26 year old Darius Woods Thursday night in Chattanooga. Woods will face a murder charge for the death...
WDEF
Hamilton County Schools Having Teachers Lock Classroom Doors
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Schools are taking extra steps to ensure school safety. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robert Sharpe says that HCS is asking teachers to keep their doors locked while providing instruction. This is a step taken after Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety that was signed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
wvlt.tv
Mother considers taking her son out of high school after a shooter threat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dozens of parents drove to Lenoir City High School on Thursday morning to pick up their kids after a social media threat prompted a lockdown. Two students were detained, according to officials. Andrea Packett, a mother of a ninth-grade student, said she has had enough of...
WDEF
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
WDEF
Gun incidents at two local schools
ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 3 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015156- 400 S Moore Rd- Suspicious Activity – Police responded on report a business at this had their trash can stolen by a white female. Officers located the female and trash can on the Chattanooga side of S. Terrace. She was instructed to return the can owned by East Ridge back to the business.
mymix1041.com
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
chattanoogacw.com
"No remorse:" Quarter of surveyed Hamilton Co. teachers may not return after winter break
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone agrees teaching is a tough job. But now, some Hamilton County teachers responded to a survey in a way that indicates they feel it's tougher than before. A recent survey of 72 teachers from 34 different Hamilton County schools last month found that a...
WTVC
3 arrested, 2 on the loose after police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested and two others are still on the loose after a police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. CPD says a detective was working when he noticed the vehicle of a person wanted for aggravated assault. The officer...
Safety board renews school bus seat belt call after fatal 2020 Tennessee crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has renewed its call for seat belts on school buses after completing an investigation of a 2020 Tennessee crash that killed the driver and a 7-year-old girl.
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. An arrest report we obtained from East Ridge Police identifies the man as Mitchell Frady. The report says the man told officers after his capture he was trying to cross the Georgia-Tennessee state line to evade the officers chasing him in Catoosa County. He...
WTVC
Man accused of carrying gun, impersonating Hamilton Co. SRO during Rhea Co. football game
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County deputies have charged a man with impersonating a Hamilton County SRO and carrying a gun during a football game. The arrest report says Michael Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st. It says Ballard was on the field with a portable radio.
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing Madisonville woman
Daria Podzolkova left war torn Ukraine to get her graduate degree at UT. Union County Schools moving to virtual, taking sick day due to illness. Union County’s school buildings will be closed from Thursday until Monday due to illness, Union County Schools representatives announced Wednesday. Human skull found in...
WDEF
New NTSB Recommendations After Meigs Bus Crash Investigation
DECATUR, Tenn. (WDEF)-On October 27, 2020, a utility service truck driver lost control of his vehicle on Highway 58 in Meigs County, causing the deaths of 53 year old school bus driver Lisa Dillard, and a 7 year old student. After a two year investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board...
Investigation underway after skull found in East Tennessee
An investigation is underway after a skull was found in a heavily wooded area of Monroe County.
Madisonville Police Department searching for missing 24-year-old last seen at Walmart
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 24-year-old, according to a Facebook post. Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen at the Madisonville Walmart on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to MPD. Walker has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs...
WDEF
Bicyclist hit by vehicle
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A 66 year old man is in stable condition after a collision today between her bike and a vehicle. It happened just before 3PM at the intersection of North Ocoee and 25th Stree. Marvin Conner on the bike was hit by an oncoming vehicle. He...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County students homeless at 'historic' rate and Tennessee foster crisis persists
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s an issue that’s far from over in Tennessee: children need foster homes, but there aren’t enough to reach the demand. And in Hamilton County, homelessness is prevalent among youth. “We do have a crisis in Tennessee," says Liz Blasbery, Executive Director...
utc.edu
Dr. Roland Carter Street a tribute to a legendary educator
A University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus street now bears the name of an educator, music composer and conductor whose impact on UTC students reaches around the globe. At a Friday, Nov. 4., ceremony on campus, the section of Vine Street from Lupton Hall to Palmetto Street was renamed in honor of Dr. Roland Carter.
WDEF
Influenza cases rising in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller of the Hamilton County Health Department says flu cases are rising much faster than anticipated this year. Miller says, this year, the flu has been particularly bad in the Southeastern part of the United States and one person has already passed away from it in North Carolina.
Comments / 0