SFGate
101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
SFGate
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.
‘Till’ Stars Danielle Deadwyler And John Douglas Thompson, Director Chinonye Chukwu On Creating Film Set “Rooted In Community Care” – Contenders New York
Till stars Danielle Deadwyler and John Douglas Thompson and director Chinonye Chukwu kicked off Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event with a discussion about the atmosphere they sought to cultivate on the film’s set. “This wasn’t a solitary endeavor,” Deadwyler told the crowd at The Times Center. “Everything about this film was rooted in community care, in the same way that Mamie Till did. … It wasn’t about hiding away … We were all doing this together. Everybody was mourning with me, and joyful at the same time.” The film recounts the events surrounding the abduction, torture and lynching of Emmett Till,...
'The Crown' star Dominic West believes he only looks like King Charles 'from behind'
In an interview with Netflix Thursday, West said the only time he and Charles resemble each other is from behind "because the hair is just perfect."
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
L.A. Food and Drink Pop-Ups to Catch Before They’re Gone
As the topography of Los Angeles changes with the addition of countless new restaurants and bars, pop-up concepts are adding a uniquely temporary yet powerful shift to the culinary landscape. More than ghost kitchens and yet not fully independent establishments, these destinations can take different shapes: some are limited-edition experiences, traveling from city to city, some are expansions designed to create more space for guests, and others are a chance to explore and promote new tasting menus indefinitely without the pressure of overhead. Whether you’re looking for a 10-course Japanese-Italian fusion experience or different spin on a familiar cocktail, these...
SFGate
Harry Styles Los Angeles Concert Rescheduled ‘Due to Band Illness’
Harry Styles’ concert scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles has been postponed. The Kia Forum posted an announcement to their Instagram that “due to band illness” the upcoming show would be set to a later date out of “an abundance of caution.”
Here's how to preorder the 'God of War Ragnarök' PS5 bundles on Amazon
This is a great way to ensure you get both the game and the platform at once.
