Red Bank, TN

Hamilton County Schools Having Teachers Lock Classroom Doors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Schools are taking extra steps to ensure school safety. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robert Sharpe says that HCS is asking teachers to keep their doors locked while providing instruction. This is a step taken after Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety that was signed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
More To The Story: Rossville Markets will continue

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – That’s Heather Herweyer. Marking out the vendor spots for the next Rossville Boulevard open-air market. Yes, they will continue. Organizers say the markets so far, down by the state line, have gone even better than first expected!. “We have been pleasantly surprised. We thought...
ROSSVILLE, GA
Hiring Fair held for Chattanooga Midtown area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Urban Story Ventures partnered with the city of Chattanooga this afternoon to host the Midtown Hiring Fair. Councilwoman Carol Berz and the city’s Office of Workforce Development helped with the fair’s organization. Numerous local businesses were there hoping to find candidates who could fill...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Missing – Black & White Cat Lookout Valley

My old girl,a black and white senior cat went missing on a late night outing. It was September 14 2022 to be exact. She has a broken crooked tail, bad hearing and vision problems. She was last seen near la quinta inn located in lookout valley,37419. She had a purple breakaway flea collar on. She has health problems, and a polyp in her ear. I was trying to get her help about, when someone took off with her. I just want my girl back. I am offering a reward for her safe return.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Influenza cases rising in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller of the Hamilton County Health Department says flu cases are rising much faster than anticipated this year. Miller says, this year, the flu has been particularly bad in the Southeastern part of the United States and one person has already passed away from it in North Carolina.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro

KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
KIMBALL, TN
Chattanooga opens brand new Information Center

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Tourism Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its brand-new Chattanooga Information Center Friday afternoon. The new building is in the “front yard” of the Tennessee Aquarium and is there to help everyone who visits feel like a Chattanoogan. Tourism Co. CEO Barry...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Enterprise Center Recieves EPA Grant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that the Enterprise Center is receiving a federal grant to conduct some air quality research in Hamilton County. They are receiving nearly $500,000 in funding for the Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project. This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
TECH BYTE: Don’t Fall for Political Texting Scams

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The mid-term election is almost here, which means our phones are blowing up with political texts. Yes, they’re annoying, and some could even be scams. But there are things you can do to keep from falling for them. If you’ve been bombarded with political...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Last suspect captured for August murder in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia officials report that the fourth suspect in a deadly shooting in Rossville has been captured. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson reports that U.S. marshals arrested 26 year old Darius Woods Thursday night in Chattanooga. Woods will face a murder charge for the death...
ROSSVILLE, GA
NTSB renews call for school bus seat belts after Meigs bus crash report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday renewed its call for seat belts on school buses after completing an investigation of a 2020 crash in Tennessee that killed the driver and a 7-year-old girl. The investigation corroborated an initial report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
Railroad Museum supports changes at Chattanooga Choo Choo

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is supporting the ongoing changes at the Choo Choo. They say they have been involved in the repurposing of the old railcars. “TVRM has worked with the developers to make the necessary changes in the railcar locations so as to enhance...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Commission overrides mayor’s veto on status of County Attorney

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The dispute between the Hamilton County Commission and new county mayor Weston WAMP reached new heights this morning, as the commission unanimously decided to override for vetoes issued by the mayor last Friday. All but one resolution focused on the current status and future...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Bicyclist hit by vehicle

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A 66 year old man is in stable condition after a collision today between her bike and a vehicle. It happened just before 3PM at the intersection of North Ocoee and 25th Stree. Marvin Conner on the bike was hit by an oncoming vehicle. He...
CLEVELAND, TN
New NTSB Recommendations After Meigs Bus Crash Investigation

DECATUR, Tenn. (WDEF)-On October 27, 2020, a utility service truck driver lost control of his vehicle on Highway 58 in Meigs County, causing the deaths of 53 year old school bus driver Lisa Dillard, and a 7 year old student. After a two year investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN

