Hamilton County Schools Having Teachers Lock Classroom Doors
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Schools are taking extra steps to ensure school safety. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robert Sharpe says that HCS is asking teachers to keep their doors locked while providing instruction. This is a step taken after Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety that was signed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
Hamilton County School goes to remote learning because of illnesses
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’ve been reporting how the flu season seems to be hitting early this year. And now one local school is an example. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts has been hit hard this week by illness. So the school is switching to remote learning...
More To The Story: Rossville Markets will continue
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – That’s Heather Herweyer. Marking out the vendor spots for the next Rossville Boulevard open-air market. Yes, they will continue. Organizers say the markets so far, down by the state line, have gone even better than first expected!. “We have been pleasantly surprised. We thought...
Hiring Fair held for Chattanooga Midtown area
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Urban Story Ventures partnered with the city of Chattanooga this afternoon to host the Midtown Hiring Fair. Councilwoman Carol Berz and the city’s Office of Workforce Development helped with the fair’s organization. Numerous local businesses were there hoping to find candidates who could fill...
Missing – Black & White Cat Lookout Valley
My old girl,a black and white senior cat went missing on a late night outing. It was September 14 2022 to be exact. She has a broken crooked tail, bad hearing and vision problems. She was last seen near la quinta inn located in lookout valley,37419. She had a purple breakaway flea collar on. She has health problems, and a polyp in her ear. I was trying to get her help about, when someone took off with her. I just want my girl back. I am offering a reward for her safe return.
Influenza cases rising in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller of the Hamilton County Health Department says flu cases are rising much faster than anticipated this year. Miller says, this year, the flu has been particularly bad in the Southeastern part of the United States and one person has already passed away from it in North Carolina.
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro
KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
Chattanooga opens brand new Information Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Tourism Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its brand-new Chattanooga Information Center Friday afternoon. The new building is in the “front yard” of the Tennessee Aquarium and is there to help everyone who visits feel like a Chattanoogan. Tourism Co. CEO Barry...
Fraternal Twin Sisters Abbigail and Caroline Tremmier Handle Place Kicking Duties For Dade Co
Trenton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Dade County has one of the neatest kicking tandems in high school football. Juniors Abbigail and Caroline Tremmier have handled PAT’s and field goals for the Wolverines the last two seasons. Like most coaches, Dade Co’s Jeff Poston knows it’s hard to find a kicker, and then...
Enterprise Center Recieves EPA Grant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that the Enterprise Center is receiving a federal grant to conduct some air quality research in Hamilton County. They are receiving nearly $500,000 in funding for the Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project. This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and...
TECH BYTE: Don’t Fall for Political Texting Scams
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The mid-term election is almost here, which means our phones are blowing up with political texts. Yes, they’re annoying, and some could even be scams. But there are things you can do to keep from falling for them. If you’ve been bombarded with political...
Last suspect captured for August murder in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia officials report that the fourth suspect in a deadly shooting in Rossville has been captured. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson reports that U.S. marshals arrested 26 year old Darius Woods Thursday night in Chattanooga. Woods will face a murder charge for the death...
NTSB renews call for school bus seat belts after Meigs bus crash report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday renewed its call for seat belts on school buses after completing an investigation of a 2020 crash in Tennessee that killed the driver and a 7-year-old girl. The investigation corroborated an initial report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol...
Railroad Museum supports changes at Chattanooga Choo Choo
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is supporting the ongoing changes at the Choo Choo. They say they have been involved in the repurposing of the old railcars. “TVRM has worked with the developers to make the necessary changes in the railcar locations so as to enhance...
Commission overrides mayor’s veto on status of County Attorney
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The dispute between the Hamilton County Commission and new county mayor Weston WAMP reached new heights this morning, as the commission unanimously decided to override for vetoes issued by the mayor last Friday. All but one resolution focused on the current status and future...
Bicyclist hit by vehicle
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A 66 year old man is in stable condition after a collision today between her bike and a vehicle. It happened just before 3PM at the intersection of North Ocoee and 25th Stree. Marvin Conner on the bike was hit by an oncoming vehicle. He...
Car drives up with more fentanyl during Sequatchie drug raid
DAUS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Sequatchie County deputies are looking for a suspect who drove up on their raid of a suspect drug house. Deputies and narcotics officers were serving warrants at a home in the Daus community, south of Dunlap, on Thursday. The Sheriff says the warrants were the...
New NTSB Recommendations After Meigs Bus Crash Investigation
DECATUR, Tenn. (WDEF)-On October 27, 2020, a utility service truck driver lost control of his vehicle on Highway 58 in Meigs County, causing the deaths of 53 year old school bus driver Lisa Dillard, and a 7 year old student. After a two year investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board...
Mocs Basketball Enters New Season With New Coach and Surprising Depth
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Hard to believe, but the Mocs basketball season starts on Monday. They hit the road against the College of Charleston. UTC of course has a new head coach in Dan Earl, and for a first year coach, sounds like the Mocs will have some surprising depth. Said Earl:”One of...
