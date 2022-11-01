ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biglerville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Michael E Cicala obituary 1940~2022

Michael E Cicala, 82, formerly of Woodbridge, VA and Ephrata, PA, passed away November 2, 2022, in the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Krissie and Michael Gilroy in Greencastle, PA, where he and his wife, Anita M. (Rife) Cicala resided since 2019. Born August 28, 1940, in Washington, DC,...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Colleen Kay Rock obituary 1952~2022

Colleen Kay Rock, 69, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 2, 2022, in Chambersburg. She was born on November 19, 1952 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Richard and Betty (Pensinger) Rock. Colleen retired from Chambersburg Hospital and was a life member at Fayetteville Pentecostal Church of God. Colleen is survived by...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Benuel K King obituary 1968~2022

Benuel K King, 54, of 1490 North Harmon Road, Newburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his home. Born Thursday, April 18, 1968 in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County. He was a son of Amos K. King and the late Malinda E. King. He was the husband of Arielynn Zook King.
NEWBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mae E Rouzer obituary 1930~2022

Mae E Rouzer, 92, of Harrisonville, PA passed away with the family keeping their promise for her to be at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022. Mae was born in Huntingdon, PA on August 31, 1930, the daughter of the late Mildred (Newman) and Warren Murphy.
HARRISONVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Linda K Straka obituary 1947~2022

Linda K Straka, 75 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Tuesday, November 01, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born January 13, 1947 in Sutton, West Virginia daughter of the late Donovan E. & Kathleen (Marple) Wood. Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Jack Straka.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Harold H Angle obituary 1923~2022

Harold H Angle, 99, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1923 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late VT and Rhoda (Heintzelman) Angle. Services will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022 in the First United Methodist...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Alan C Rotz obituary 1962~2022

Alan C Rotz, 60, passed away in his home on Thursday, November 2, 2022, of natural causes. Born on October 21, 1962 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Marlin J. and Janet M. (Robinson) Rotz. Alan was a 1982 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Fred Scott Shoap obituary 1954~2022

Fred Scott Shoap, 68, of Orrtanna, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. Born April 17, 1954 in Harrisburg, PA, he was a son of the late Harper Shoap II, and Marian Squire Shoap. Fred was employed as a finish carpenter for several construction companies. After his...
ORRTANNA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jane Louise Smith obituary 1963~2022

Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle to Bruce William and Clara Susie (Wolf) Smith. Jane was a lab technician for Knouse Foods. She is survived by her daughter, Sarena Smith and son, Daryl Smith.
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jerry L Barnhart obituary 1952~2022

Jerry L Barnhart, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his home. Born July 15, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Ray E. and Betty (Kauffman) Barnhart. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Jerry then enlisted in the United States Army Reserves.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ronald C Gardner obituary 1932~2022

Ronald C Gardner, 90, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 30, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Mandon and Mildred (Laughlin) Gardner. He served in the US Marines during the Korean Conflict. Ron retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after 40 years...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Doris A Byers obituary 1927~2022

Doris A Byers, 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 27, 2022 surrounded by her family. Doris loved her Lord, her family, history, and sports. She served her Lord by doing her best to trust Jesus daily through life’s greatest joys and deepest sorrows. She dedicated her life to her family, at times laying down her personal dreams to give life and provision to her six beloved children.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Beverly Ann Salasky obituary 1973~2022

Beverly Ann Salasky, 49, of Fayetteville, PA died suddenly and tragically on October 29, 2022, following a round of surgeries. Beverly was born March 31, 1973, in Rochester, PA as the youngest daughter to John and Sara Salasky. After graduating from Poolesville High School in 1991, Beverly went on to...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Oscar “Tucker” P Bechtel 1976~2022

Oscar “Tucker” P Bechtel, II, 46, of Fayetteville, PA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1976 in Carlisle, PA, the son of Mary E. (Marpoe) Bechtel and the late Oscar P. Bechtel, I. Oscar attended Chambersburg Area Senior High School....
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy