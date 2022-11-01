Read full article on original website
Related
Gavin Newsom campaign uses big chunk of reelection funds to oppose Prop. 30
The Newsom campaign is now the second-biggest donor against a climate funding program.
SFGate
LA Mayor's race tightens as billionaire Caruso narrows gap
The race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles continued to tighten, with a poll released Friday showing the candidates much closer than a month ago. Congresswoman Karen Bass is the choice of 45% of likely voters, according to the survey from the University of California at Berkeley that was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Rick Caruso, a real estate developer in his first campaign for public office, had support from 41%. About 13% remain undecided.
SFGate
Influencers debate leaving Twitter, but where would they go?
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pariss Chandler built a community for Black tech workers on Twitter that eventually became the foundation for her own recruitment company. Now she's afraid it could all fall apart if Twitter becomes a haven for racist and toxic speech under the control of Elon Musk, a serial provocateur who has indicated he could loosen content rules.
SFGate
LAPD captain's allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
SFGate
Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
SFGate
LA's mayor's race is tightening as Rick Caruso closes in on Karen Bass, new poll finds
LOS ANGELES — The race for mayor of Los Angeles was tightening rapidly as it entered its final week, with Rick Caruso cutting deeply into Rep. Karen Bass' lead, putting him within striking distance in the contest to run the nation's second-largest city. Bass continues to hold an edge,...
SFGate
Musk's past tweets reveal clues about Twitter's new owner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. He may be good with rockets and electric cars, but don't turn to Elon Musk for public health predictions. “Probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April,” the world's richest man tweeted about COVID-19 in March 2020, just as the pandemic was ramping up.
