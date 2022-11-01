Read full article on original website
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrest
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Arizona
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North Scottsdale
AZFamily
Other cities helping Phoenix with its bulk trash pickup
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix is getting help from other Valley cities with its bulk trash pickup problem. Phoenix officials confirmed with Arizona’s Family that Glendale, Peoria and Gilbert have agreed to lend a hand to pick up the bulk trash in Phoenix. The cities already have a mutual aid agreement where the cities help out if a truck goes down or there are unforeseen issues when collecting trash.
AZFamily
Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa outdoor market suffers damage following massive storm
A massive storm that hit parts of the Valley not only left behind flooding. It also left some damage to an outdoor market in the East Valley. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
AZFamily
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
Video: Firefighters discourage woman from using ambulance
A Phoenix grandmother showed ABC15 her Ring doorbell camera recording depicting firefighters trying to discourage her from taking an ambulance to a hospital.
AZFamily
2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
Suspect who tampered with food at Valley Target stores gets probation
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2018. A man arrested in 2018 for pouring hydrogen peroxide on food products at local retail stores throughout the Valley has been placed on supervised probation. David Lohr, 52, was sentenced last week to seven years...
fox10phoenix.com
People in Phoenix keep jackets close as temperatures cool down
After months of searingly hot temperatures, it has finally cooled down in the Phoenix area on Nov. 4. While some are bundling up, others are saying that the cold never bothered them anyway. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
RSV numbers continue to rise in Arizona
RSV cases are skyrocketing here in the state, up another 30%. Maricopa County saw more than 1,000 cases in just October.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds and warmer temps coming to the area
As winds continue to come through the Desert Southwest things could be getting a bit warmer throughout the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An active weather pattern with showers and a few thunderstorms is impacting the Phoenix metro this afternoon. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail continue to be the threat going into this evening. As the core of activity shifts eastward this evening, expect quieter but continued cold conditions into Friday. A warming trend is expected going into early next week. Another cold and possibly wetter pattern has potential to impact the region over the middle of next week, but that possibility still remains uncertain at this time.
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
AZFamily
Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
AZFamily
Construction underway for new Google Fiber high-speed internet service in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction has begun on the installation of a new internet service, Google Fiber, which will provide Mesa residents and business owners with a new option for accessing the internet. Mesa mayor John Giles said it’s important to keep the city ahead of the curve regarding...
fox10phoenix.com
State Route 85 closed near Buckeye for some time following deadly crash
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - DPS officials say crews are at the scene of a deadly crash along State Route 85 in the far West Valley. The crash reportedly happened in the area of State Route 85 and Southern Avenue, and DPS officials say it involved a semi truck and a motorcycle. The person who died was on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighters battle same house fire hours apart
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Numerous Phoenix firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire that broke out Friday morning, the same home that caught fire hours before. Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the home on North 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and immediately called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional units.
azbigmedia.com
How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix
Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
ABC 15 News
Man hit and killed by semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday night. At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 3rd and Southern avenues for reports of a crash. According to detectives with the Phoenix Police Department, a...
