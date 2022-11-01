ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Other cities helping Phoenix with its bulk trash pickup

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix is getting help from other Valley cities with its bulk trash pickup problem. Phoenix officials confirmed with Arizona’s Family that Glendale, Peoria and Gilbert have agreed to lend a hand to pick up the bulk trash in Phoenix. The cities already have a mutual aid agreement where the cities help out if a truck goes down or there are unforeseen issues when collecting trash.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds and warmer temps coming to the area

As winds continue to come through the Desert Southwest things could be getting a bit warmer throughout the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An active weather pattern with showers and a few thunderstorms is impacting the Phoenix metro this afternoon. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail continue to be the threat going into this evening. As the core of activity shifts eastward this evening, expect quieter but continued cold conditions into Friday. A warming trend is expected going into early next week. Another cold and possibly wetter pattern has potential to impact the region over the middle of next week, but that possibility still remains uncertain at this time.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow

PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

State Route 85 closed near Buckeye for some time following deadly crash

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - DPS officials say crews are at the scene of a deadly crash along State Route 85 in the far West Valley. The crash reportedly happened in the area of State Route 85 and Southern Avenue, and DPS officials say it involved a semi truck and a motorcycle. The person who died was on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix firefighters battle same house fire hours apart

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Numerous Phoenix firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire that broke out Friday morning, the same home that caught fire hours before. Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the home on North 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and immediately called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional units.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man hit and killed by semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday night. At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 3rd and Southern avenues for reports of a crash. According to detectives with the Phoenix Police Department, a...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy