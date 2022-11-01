Read full article on original website
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change: On November 8, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them:...
Judge blocks Republican-backed changes in Missouri voting laws
JEFFERSON CITY — In a scorching rebuke, a Missouri judge Friday blocked parts of a Republican-led effort to restrict voter registration efforts and absentee voter outreach. With just four days before voters head to the polls to elect a new U.S. senator and decide the fate of a proposal to legalize marijuana, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem issued a preliminary injunction stopping parts of the expansive law from being enforced.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about President Biden, Governor Parson, & Sen. Hawley
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New polling has Missourians giving President Joe Biden low approval ratings. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked 991 registered voters in Missouri how they think Biden is doing as president. 62% said they disapprove of the job he is doing, while 35% approve of the job he is doing. 3% responded that they were not sure.
Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Days before Missourians go to the polls, a judge on Friday granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that puts limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem sided...
Missouri National Guard needs your support
In Missouri, the Omnibus State Reorganization Act of 1974 transferred the National Guard under the Department of Public Safety to allow for the creation of another department. At that time, the guard was a reserve force, training one weekend a month and two weeks a year, and a call-out for a state emergency was a rarity.
Exclusive Polling: How Missourians feel about a rematch of 2020 presidential race
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling released Friday sheds light on how Missourians feel about a potential rematch of the 2020 Presidential Election. SurveyUSA asked Missouri adults whom they would vote for if Trump and President Joe Biden faced off again in 2024. A majority of the respondents, 52%, said they would vote for Trump. Biden received 34% of the vote, and 13% said they were undecided. Trump won Missouri in 2020 with 56.81% of the vote, while Biden had 41.42% of the vote.
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
State health department issues health advisory as RSV cases rise
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a health advisory Wednesday regarding the increased activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the state. RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild symptoms similar to those of the common cold. However, for infants and older...
Missouri Department of Health issues RSV advisory
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issues a health advisory for respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. The department says RSV cases are rising in Missouri earlier than usual this year, which has placed a strain on children’s hospitals in the state. Most children recover from...
Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Parson, legislature dead wrong about gun laws. Tragedy could be avoided.
Gov. Mike Parson is dead wrong — more than a play on words — when he says that “Missouri doesn’t need more gun laws” and that “trying to regulate gun laws doesn’t work.”. That erroneous position, shared by the majority of the conservative...
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11
Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
