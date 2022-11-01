ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Mt. Oliver stabbing turns himself in, police say

By Justin Vellucci
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
A Mt. Oliver man suspected in a stabbing last week turned himself in on Tuesday, Allegheny County Police said.

Police charged Derrickus Poston, 28, with aggravated assault and simple assault in connection with the incident, which police said happened early Friday in the 100 block of Mt. Oliver’s Margaret Street. He was taken to Allegheny County Jail to be held until his arraignment.

Mt. Oliver police had responded to a Margaret Street apartment for a report of two males fighting. The alleged victim called 911 after being stabbed multiple times and said “he needed attention, and he was going to die,” according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy for treatment. The victim suffered “arterial lacerations to his arms and was taken immediately to the operating room for life-saving procedures,” the complaint said. He was later released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous. The department also can be reached via its social media sites.

