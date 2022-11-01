Police: Man living in someone else’s Morgantown apartment arrested for drugs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man, who officers say was living illegally in someone else’s apartment, was charged after officers removed him from the residence and found drugs.
On Oct. 27, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were escorting a man from an apartment in the city of Morgantown “for illegally staying there without the apartment owner’s knowledge,” according to a criminal complaint.2 charged after task force members find more than 30 grams of presumed meth
While escorting the man identified as Charles Dudley, 33 of Morgantown, from the residence, officers located a bag, officers said.
In the bag, they found a “large amount of suspected cocaine and suspected Percocets” without a valid prescription, as well as $1,798 in cash and a loaded handgun, according to the complaint.
Dudley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 5