Police: Man living in someone else’s Morgantown apartment arrested for drugs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man, who officers say was living illegally in someone else’s apartment, was charged after officers removed him from the residence and found drugs.

Charles Dudley

On Oct. 27, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were escorting a man from an apartment in the city of Morgantown “for illegally staying there without the apartment owner’s knowledge,” according to a criminal complaint.

While escorting the man identified as Charles Dudley, 33 of Morgantown, from the residence, officers located a bag, officers said.

In the bag, they found a “large amount of suspected cocaine and suspected Percocets” without a valid prescription, as well as $1,798 in cash and a loaded handgun, according to the complaint.

Dudley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.