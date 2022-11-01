ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Police: Man living in someone else’s Morgantown apartment arrested for drugs

By C. Allan
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man, who officers say was living illegally in someone else’s apartment, was charged after officers removed him from the residence and found drugs.

Charles Dudley

On Oct. 27, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were escorting a man from an apartment in the city of Morgantown “for illegally staying there without the apartment owner’s knowledge,” according to a criminal complaint.

2 charged after task force members find more than 30 grams of presumed meth

While escorting the man identified as Charles Dudley, 33 of Morgantown, from the residence, officers located a bag, officers said.

In the bag, they found a “large amount of suspected cocaine and suspected Percocets” without a valid prescription, as well as $1,798 in cash and a loaded handgun, according to the complaint.

Dudley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

