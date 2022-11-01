ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, GA

WALB 10

City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant. Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes. Anetra Riley, neighborhood...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

wfxl.com

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Accident Witnesses Credited for Quick Lifesaving Actions

A medical evacuation helicopter arrives on-scene to carry three accident victims for treatment. Five civilians are being hailed as heroes by Toombs County Fire Chief Johnny Moser after they quickly rushed to the aid of five occupants at a vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV bursting into flames late Thursday afternoon.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta Mayor has lunch with six graders

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and City Manager Mark Barber had a visit from Scintilla Charter Academy sixth-grade students. On November 3, Mayor Scott James Matheson, alongside City Manager Mark Barber, had a visit from sixth-grade students from Scintilla Charter Academy. The students had the opportunity to provide feedback and ideas to the mayor about revitalization ideas for the downtown district around Olympic Park.
VALDOSTA, GA
WSOC Charlotte

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Drugs, Firearms Arrests Made in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Oconee Drug Task Force worked together in executing a search warrant last Friday at 288 Geiger Street in Mount Vernon, taking drugs and firearms off the street. Sheriff Doug Maybin reports that officers found approximately 2 grams...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Package Store, Jeff Davis County

This simple structure was a landmark in my regular travels on US Highway 341 for many years, and I’m glad I stopped to photograph it one day in 2017, when it was being strangled by wisteria. As of early 2022, it is no more. Art Reagin notes that it...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

douglasnow.com

Broxton officer busts driver for DUI, possessing suspected ecstasy

Marteze Turner, 35, was recently arrested in Broxton after an officer discovered suspected ecstasy during a traffic stop. According to a Broxton Police Department report, on October 29, a concerned motorist called 911 to advise dispatchers of "bad driving" by a person operating a silver car traveling south on 441 coming into Broxton.
BROXTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Brooks, Lowndes counties designated freeze disaster areas

WASHINGTON — The USDA has designate Brooks and Lowndes counties in southeast Georgia as contiguous natural disaster areas. This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

vanishinggeorgia.com

