Wild Adventures expansion expected to drive local tourism
New adventures are in the works a South Georgia amusement park. Leaders in Lowndes County said they are excited to see what potential boost in tourism this could bring.
City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant. Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes. Anetra Riley, neighborhood...
Broxton's Chicken Liver and Gizzard Festival set for this weekend in new location
The city of Broxton is gearing up for its Liver and Gizzard Festival this Saturday, with organizers recently announcing a new home for the event to accommodate more vendors. In September, Broxton officials and event planners announced that the festival, previously located on Highway 441, will be held at the new City of Broxton Park to have space for additional vendors and more attendees.
Lowndes County set to launch “Operation Green Light” in Support of Local Veterans
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Lowndes County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green from November 7th through the 13th. As part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NAC) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Accident Witnesses Credited for Quick Lifesaving Actions
A medical evacuation helicopter arrives on-scene to carry three accident victims for treatment. Five civilians are being hailed as heroes by Toombs County Fire Chief Johnny Moser after they quickly rushed to the aid of five occupants at a vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV bursting into flames late Thursday afternoon.
295 jobs created, $200 million invested with global baker's new facility in Lowndes County
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Friday that Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County. "Time and again, companies are recognizing the strengths of communities across Georgia...
Valdosta Mayor has lunch with six graders
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and City Manager Mark Barber had a visit from Scintilla Charter Academy sixth-grade students. On November 3, Mayor Scott James Matheson, alongside City Manager Mark Barber, had a visit from sixth-grade students from Scintilla Charter Academy. The students had the opportunity to provide feedback and ideas to the mayor about revitalization ideas for the downtown district around Olympic Park.
South Georgia police chief accused of burglary
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
Discovery of drugs, firearms leads to arrest of four during Valdosta traffic stop
Four people were arrested following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Just before 5 a.m. on November 1, Valdosta police responded to the Jolly Inn, located in the 1700 block of Ellis Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report people looking into vehicles. As officers arrived on the scene, they...
Drugs, Firearms Arrests Made in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Oconee Drug Task Force worked together in executing a search warrant last Friday at 288 Geiger Street in Mount Vernon, taking drugs and firearms off the street. Sheriff Doug Maybin reports that officers found approximately 2 grams...
South Central Drug Task Force arrests 4, seized narcotics during Ocilla hotel bust
Four have been arrested in Ocilla for warrants and possessions of drugs. Thursday, November 3, 2022, the Fitzgerald Police Department, agents with the South Central Drug Task Force, Irwin County Deputies, and Ocilla Police Officers executed a search warrant at the Regents Inn, in Ocilla. According to the report, upon...
Package Store, Jeff Davis County
This simple structure was a landmark in my regular travels on US Highway 341 for many years, and I’m glad I stopped to photograph it one day in 2017, when it was being strangled by wisteria. As of early 2022, it is no more. Art Reagin notes that it...
Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
Broxton officer busts driver for DUI, possessing suspected ecstasy
Marteze Turner, 35, was recently arrested in Broxton after an officer discovered suspected ecstasy during a traffic stop. According to a Broxton Police Department report, on October 29, a concerned motorist called 911 to advise dispatchers of "bad driving" by a person operating a silver car traveling south on 441 coming into Broxton.
Brooks, Lowndes counties designated freeze disaster areas
WASHINGTON — The USDA has designate Brooks and Lowndes counties in southeast Georgia as contiguous natural disaster areas. This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Gov. Kemp announces over $200 million investment in new Valdosta facility
A leading global baking company is set to invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs, according to Governor Brian Kemp.
Georgia: Taxi driver’s killing still unsolved after 24 years. Who murdered John McKinnon?
GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of this month, the murder of a Georgia taxi driver has gone unsolved in Coffee County for 24 years. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, John McKinnon, of Douglas, was shot and killed on Nov. 2, 1998. GBI officials said McKinnon, 67, left his house to go pick a passenger. […]
Chief of police arrested after burglarizing home, Georgia investigators say
A south Georgia police chief was arrested after he was accused of committing a home burglary, state investigators say. Willacoochee Chief of Police Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, Georgia, was booked on a burglary charge Wednesday, Nov. 2, after turning himself in to authorities, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Abandoned House, Jeff Davis County
This simple old house was a landmark in my regular travels on US Highway 341 for many years, and I’m glad I stopped to photograph it one day in 2017, when it was being strangled by wisteria. As of early 2022, it is no more. I’m calling it a...
