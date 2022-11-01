Read full article on original website
WOLF
Man charged after allegedly holding woman hostage, assaulting her for weeks
LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was arrested Wednesday after a woman ran into a hair salon begging for help, alleging he held he against her will and assaulted her. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Luzerne Borough Police filed a report stating that a woman ran into a salon on Main Street in Luzerne with head injuries and a black eye around 6 PM Wednesday.
WOLF
Luzerne County man found guilty after double homicide trial
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — After just two hours of deliberation, a jury found a Luzerne County man guilty on all counts for his role in a fatal shooting in Wilkes-Barre last year. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 22-year-old Jayshawn Johnson was found guilty of...
WOLF
Woman accused of leaving child in car unattended for hours while she gambled
LEWISBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — A female caregiver is facing charges in Union County after police say she left a child alone in her car on multiple occasions as she played gambling machines at a gas station. According to Buffalo Valley Police, store clerks and other witnesses told police...
WOLF
Ashland man to spend nearly 8 years in prison for drug, firearm offenses
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — An Ashland man will spend nearly 8 years behind bars for drug trafficking and firearm offenses in Schuylkill County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Aaron Walter Gray was sentenced yesterday to 93 months, (7.75 years), in prison. Officials say Gray...
WOLF
PSP: Woman threatens to 'blow up' CVS Pharmacy
HAWLEY, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman angry over prescription prices was arrested after allegedly threatening pharmacy employees to "blow up" the facility. According to State Police, on October 19 around 4 PM, 34-year-old Melissa Finn entered a CVS Pharmacy in Hawley and argued with a pharmacist over her prescription prices.
WOLF
Dallas Twp. Police search for missing man
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — The Dallas Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Luzerne County. Billy Martin Jr. Mr. Martin is 6’0”, 135 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair, and a beard. Police say he may have been wearing flip-flops at the time of his disappearance.
WOLF
Teen arrested, accused of stealing Dunkin' tip jar
SWIFTWATER, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A teen was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he was found stealing money from a Dunkin' Donuts tip jar. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, just before 11 AM, officers were called to the Dunkin' Donuts on SR-611 in Swiftwater for a reported theft.
WOLF
Two women arrested on drug charges following traffic stop on I-80
KIDDER TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A traffic stop on I-80 in Kidder Township lead to the arrest of two women after State Police say they found nearly 4 lbs of fentanyl in the vehicle. According to troopers, on October 25th just before 5 PM, State Police stopped a...
WOLF
Arrest warrant issued for teen accused of raping 15-year-old girl
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a teen they say raped a 15-year-old girl. State Police say that on July 25th around 7 AM, troopers received a report of an alleged rape that happened on Kindt Road in Mount Pleasant Township.
WOLF
Delivery driver steals Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts
SOUTH ABINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A truck driver was arrested after allegedly stealing a Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts. The South Abington Township Police Department was notified that a Krispy Kreme truck was stolen around 9 AM on October 28th. Employees at the Krispy Kreme in...
WOLF
Berwick bank officer sentenced for scheme to receive bank loans through fake statements
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — A Berwick bank officer was sentenced to a year behind bars for carrying out a scheme to receive bank loans by providing false statements. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 49-year-old Matthew Mensinger, of Berwick, was the Chief Lending Officer of a bank in Berwick.
WOLF
Coroner identifies victims of fatal fire
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — The Northumberland County Coroner has released the names of the two victims of Saturday's deadly fire in Sunbury. The victims were identified as 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and 3-year-old Brayden Anstey. The cause of death for both victims was due to carbon monoxide poisoning and...
WOLF
Attorney General Shapiro Makes a Campaign Stop in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — As we approach election day, candidates are making their way to NEPA one last time to show voters why they would be the best choice. Over the past six days, the Attorney General has made 25 stops around the Commonwealth, this time, with his running mate, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis.
WOLF
Former elementary center vandalized by group over the weekend
BARRETT TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Officials are dealing with the damage caused by a break-in over the weekend at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. According to the Barrett Township Supervisor, a group of approximately 7 people entered and vandalized the abandoned building just after midnight on Saturday.
WOLF
Carbon County opens up emergency service training facility
Nesquehoning, Carbon Co. — The 55-foot-tall burn tower and the next door observation center will be used by Carbon County fire, police and EMS to conduct training and simulations. Wayne Nothstein, a Carbon County commissioner, gave a tour of the facility. “There are 2 cutout on the 4x8 sheets...
WOLF
One man dead after crashing truck into utility pole
NIPPENOSE TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office announced Wednesday that the driver of a pickup truck died in a Jersey Shore crash after crashing into a utility pole. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. was called to the scene of a single-car crash in Nippenose...
WOLF
Dupont Halloween Safety Stations
DUPONT, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — In Dupont on Halloween night, safety stations were set up just for the occasion. The stations were hosted by both the crime watch organization and the Dupont lions club as a place where families could come eat and enjoy candy. This acts as a way of keeping children safe as they're out trick or treating.
WOLF
Wright Center hold community closet to prepare for winter
Jermyn, Lackawanna Co. — The Wright Center in Jermyn held a free community closet today. They gave out new and used coats and clothing for all ages but focused mostly on students. The new coats were donated by private donors. Geraldine McAndrew, the Director of community outreach and engagement...
WOLF
A local family with a goal of adopting a child from Haiti, now home in NEPA
Sunbury, Northumberland County.(WOLF) — A local family with a goal of adopting a child from Haiti – was met with many obstacles – after 5 years – that child is now home in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The adoption process was a challenge for the Morales families due...
WOLF
Thomas Rhett to perform in Wilkes-Barre in 2023
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Thomas Rhett will join the Home Teams of 40 cities next summer, today revealing US tour dates for his HOME TEAM TOUR 23. He will perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, July 7, 2023!. Pre-sale tickets first go on sale...
