House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a video posted Friday provided an update on her husband's recovery after last week's attack at their San Francisco home. "It’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well, and it’s just so tragic how it happened," Pelosi said while speaking virtually to a group of supporters. "But nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. He’s surrounded by family. So that’s a wonderful thing."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO