ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Are celebrities really leaving Elon Musk's Twitter? Some are, but others vow to stay

By Christie D'Zurilla
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDVYr_0iutrgkp00

In the wake of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, celebrities are leaving Twitter — but maybe not the flood that would warm critics' hearts. Some, like author Stephen King, are even engaging with the Tesla founder over rumors about the company's future plans .

"$20 a month to keep my blue check? F— that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron," King tweeted Monday.

Musk replied to King late that night, tweeting , "We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls."

The SpaceX founder, whose Twitter bio now reads "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator," announced something closer to the real plan Tuesday.

"Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls—. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk wrote in a series of tweets . "Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity. You will also get: - Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam - Ability to post long video & audio - Half as many ads. And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us. This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators."

He appeared to be mixing Twitter's blue-check Verified system and its Twitter Blue paid subscription, which to this point has offered "the most engaged people on Twitter exclusive access to premium features" — including Undo Tweet, bookmark folders, ad-free articles and a thread reader — for $4.99 a month.

"[T]his will destroy the bots," Musk wrote in a reply to a user. "If a paid Blue account engages in spam/scam, that account will be suspended. Essentially, this raises the cost of crime on Twitter by several orders of magnitude."

Those not staying around to experience the new owner's changes include Shonda Rhimes, Ken Olin, Sara Bareilles and Toni Braxton, who all declared Friday and Saturday that they were bailing on the bird platform.

"Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," producer and showrunner Rhimes tweeted Saturday.

"Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me," singer Bareilles tweeted Friday.

"I'm shocked and appalled at some of the 'free speech' I've seen on this platform since its acquisition," singer Braxton tweeted the same day. "Hate speech under the veil of 'free speech' is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC."

Olin wrote Friday, "Hey all — I’m out of here. No judgement. Let’s keep the faith. Let’s protect our democracy. Let’s try to be kinder. Let’s try to save the planet. Let’s try to be more generous. Let’s look to find peace in the world."

None of their accounts have been deleted, however. But "Bill & Ted" actor Alex Winter followed through on his threat to bail on the platform. His @winter account has been deleted.

"Elon Musk taking over Twitter and making it a private company with less oversight has immediately made the platform more prone to hate speech, targeted attacks, and the spread of disinformation," Winter said in an email to NBC News . "If Twitter returns to being a public company run by rational actors, many of us will return."

Bette Midler criticized Musk's Twitter takeover Saturday and predicted the site would "instantly devolve into #RadioRwanda ." But on Monday and Tuesday, she was promoting "Hocus Pocus 2" and arguing in favor of abortion rights.

Some, however, were likening the Great Elon Musk Twitter Exodus to the Great Donald Trump Emigration that was promised if former President Trump won the White House but never materialized once he was in office.

"Oh so you’re leaving twitter if Elon Musk buys it? Just like you left America after Trump won?" conservative actor Kevin Sorbo tweeted Oct. 23, ahead of Musk's takeover.

Comic Terrence K. Williams tweeted succinctly Monday, "I'm not leaving Twitter."

Actor-writer Jim Beaver said he is staying, but for different reasons. "I'm not leaving Twitter, not under current circumstances," the "Supernatural" alum tweeted late Monday. "I prefer to be a voice in the wilderness rather than to relinquish the field to the forces of fascism, anarchy, hysteria, or bad taste in movies. If I lose my blue check, so what? I was here for years without it."

"Madam Secretary" actor Téa Leoni seemed to be taking a wait-and-see approach, tweeting Saturday, "Hi everyone. I’m coming off Twitter today—let’s see where we are when the dust settles. Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction. Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you, thank you, xoxtéa."

"If you guys are leaving Twitter because a rich a— now owns it, I've got some big news for you about the last person who owned Twitter," "Adam Ruins Everything" and late-night writer Mike Drucker tweeted last Thursday.

Director and political activist Rob Reiner, meanwhile, was encouraging people to stay and fight the good fight in 280 characters or less. At least for a while.

"Just hours after taking control of this platform, its owner spread crackpot conspiracy theories about the attempted murder of Speaker Pelosi," Reiner tweeted Monday. "Now is not the time to leave. Now is the time to fight for our Democracy. Vote blue. Hold the Congress. Then explore options."

Reiner remained despite a shot that singer John Rich of country duo Big & Rich fired at him over the weekend.

"Rob, didn't you say you were leaving Twitter if @elonmusk took it over? I, for one hope you stay," Rich tweeted Saturday at Reiner. "You are a constant reminder as to how deranged Hollywood is. You are important to the public discourse! Without your constant insanity, people might forget how whacko you ppl are:)."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 6

Libtards.Hate.Facts
3d ago

If I were Musk…I’d change the color of the bird from blue to red and watch the Libs heads explode 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
3
Related
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
The List

Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn

Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
458K+
Followers
73K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy