Kevin McHale Reveals Which Controversial Glee Cover Was 'Therapeutic' to Discuss with Creator Ryan Murphy

McHale and costar Jenna Ushkowitz interrogated Murphy on their new rewatch podcast about his choices surrounding a handful of "cringey" numbers, telling PEOPLE: "We didn't make those decisions" Glee covered dozens of noteworthy songs throughout its six-season run, but there's one that still baffles star Kevin McHale to this day. McHale, 34, is currently reliving his Glee days with former costar Jenna Ushkowitz on their new iHeartRadio rewatch podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed. And the duo brought series co-creator Ryan Murphy on Monday's episodes to kick off the entire...
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
People

Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw

A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
People

Michael J. Fox Says Friend Wendell Pierce 'Amazes' in Death of a Salesman on Broadway

Michael J. Fox and Wendell Pierce previously costarred on the Fox sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show Michael J. Fox is reconnecting with an old friend. On Wednesday, the Back to the Future star took in Broadway's production of Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre in New York City and reunited with the show's star Wendell Pierce, with whom Fox costarred in the Fox sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show. Fox, 63, brought his 33-year-old son Sam to the play and posed for photos with Pierce, 58,...
People

Scary Bradshaw! Sarah Jessica Parker Jumps Back from Cyclist on And Just Like That... Set

A photo of Parker in character as the Sex and the City heroine Carrie Bradshaw shows a bicyclist headed right toward her on the streets of New York City It's a hop, skip and a new week for Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That.... Photos of the Sex and the City franchise star filming season 2 showed a moment where the actress jumped back from a cyclist coming straight toward her. (HBO declined to comment on PEOPLE's request for determining whether the bike...
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
People

The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Splits from Fiancé Erich Schwer

The couple got engaged on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022 Gabby Windey and her fiancé Erich Schwer are going their separate ways, PEOPLE has confirmed. The reality star, 31, and her fiancé, 29, are ending their engagement after she accepted his proposal on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022. The decision to end the relationship comes after Windey revealed that the couple were focusing on their individual goals while she competed on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. After being asked whether she and...
People

Jennifer Lawrence Says She and Her Hunger Games Costars Used to 'Get Stoned' After Premieres

"My mother-in-law's going to love this. I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!" the Causeway actress joked in an interview with The New York Times Jennifer Lawrence once had a specific way she preferred to unwind after the hubbub of in-person Hunger Games premieres and press events. "The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned," the Causeway actress, 32, said in a recent profile with The New York Times, referring to herself and her two main costars in...
People

Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One'

Millie Bobby Brown said friendship with Enola Holmes 2 costar Henry Cavill comes with "terms and conditions" unlike her connection with Stranger Things cast mates, which has "no boundaries" Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's friendship comes with "healthy" parameters. The actress, 18, told Deadline about working with the Superman actor, 39, on the Enola Holmes movies, in which she plays the titular younger sister to his famed detective Sherlock. Brown said her camaraderie with him is more "adult" than her bond with her Stranger Things costars like...
People

Tiffani Thiessen Goes for '80s and '90s Nostalgia for Family's Fun Halloween Costumes: Photo

Tiffani Thiessen's family went for some iconic looks from the '80s and '90s for Halloween Tiffani Thiessen decided on throwbacks for Halloween with her family. The Saved By the Bell alum, 48, shared photos of her family's costumes on Instagram Tuesday, where she and husband Brady Smith dressed up as Keymaster and Gatekeeper from Ghostbusters. While they rocked the iconic costumes, the couple's two kids — son Holt, 7, and daughter Harper, 12 — stole the show. Holt appeared shirtless with a baseball cap and gold chains, wearing baggy jeans...
People

Blake Shelton Offers 'Wifey' Gwen Stefani Advice on 'Complicated' Voice Knockouts Decision

Gwen Stefani's teen Voice contestants Alyssa Witrado, Daysia and Sasha Hurtado go head-to-head in a PEOPLE exclusive first look at their knockout round airing Monday It's nothing but friendly competition between Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton on The Voice. In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at the three-way knockout round between Stefani's teen contestants Alyssa Witrado, Daysia and Sasha Hurtado airing on Monday, Shelton offers his wife his opinion on which artist he thinks should make it through to the live rounds. "Sasha I think you won this," Shelton says after...
People

Chris Farley's Brother Kevin Is Creating a Graphic Novel About the Late SNL Star's Youth

The graphic novel, co-authored by Chris Farley's brother Kevin, promises to be a "heartfelt dive into laughter and love" Chris Farley's childhood and rise to fame will come to life in a new graphic novel co-authored by his brother Kevin Farley. Made in collaboration with Z2 Comics, the 2gether actor created Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story alongside co-writer Frank Marraffino, who has written comics for the Marvel Zombies series. The graphic novel will depict stories from Chris and Kevin's childhood. It will also touch upon Chris'...
People

Gwen Stefani on Husband and 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton: 'We're So Different, Yet We're So the Same'

Gwen Stefani is opening up about why her marriage to Blake Shelton has worked for almost two years — despite the pair's many differences. In an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker spoke to host Drew Barrymore about meeting Shelton, 46, while feeling hopeless following her divorce from Gavin Rossdale and detailed her day-to-day life alongside the country star.
People

Luann de Lesseps Calls Bethenny Frankel's 'Pathetic' New Podcast a 'Desperate Search for a Storyline'

"I remember at one point, she wouldn't even say the word 'Housewives,'" Luann de Lesseps said of Bethenny Frankel's decision to launch a Housewives rewatch podcast Luann de Lesseps won't be subscribing to Bethenny Frankel's podcast any time soon. The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 57, called her former costar's upcoming ReWives rewatch podcast about the Bravo franchise "a pretty desperate scenario" after Frankel, 52, announced the new venture on Friday. "Well, I think that she's trying to grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline...
People

Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Afraid to Return to Stranger Things After Filming Enola Holmes 2

"So now, I'm so obsessed with it," Millie Bobby Brown said of her "deep-rooted fear" about returning to Stranger Things after filming Enola Holmes 2 Millie Bobby Brown is jumping from one onscreen heroine to the next. The Stranger Things star, 18, opened up about her "deep-rooted fear" in returning for the fifth and final season of her breakout Netflix series after filming the streamer's Enola Holmes 2, as she participated in a Q&A at the sequel's New York City premiere this week. She explained that her titular Enola...
