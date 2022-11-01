Read full article on original website
Kevin McHale Reveals Which Controversial Glee Cover Was 'Therapeutic' to Discuss with Creator Ryan Murphy
McHale and costar Jenna Ushkowitz interrogated Murphy on their new rewatch podcast about his choices surrounding a handful of "cringey" numbers, telling PEOPLE: "We didn't make those decisions" Glee covered dozens of noteworthy songs throughout its six-season run, but there's one that still baffles star Kevin McHale to this day. McHale, 34, is currently reliving his Glee days with former costar Jenna Ushkowitz on their new iHeartRadio rewatch podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed. And the duo brought series co-creator Ryan Murphy on Monday's episodes to kick off the entire...
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw
A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
Eric Roberts Says He Would 'Love' Sibling Julia Roberts to 'Play My Sister' in a Movie
Eric Roberts wants to share the screen with little sis Julia Roberts. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Eric, 66, said he would "love" to do a movie in which Julia, 55, plays his character's sister. He added that he'd also be interested in doing a father-daughter movie with his real-life actress daughter Emma Roberts.
Selena Gomez Thought She'd Be 'Married by Now' — So She Threw Herself a Wedding-Themed 30th Party
Selena Gomez's 30th birthday party was an A-list affair!. In a new interview with Rolling Stone for the publication's latest cover story, Gomez revealed that she threw herself a wedding-themed celebration to ring in the end of her 20s and the start of a new decade. "I thought I would...
Michael J. Fox Says Friend Wendell Pierce 'Amazes' in Death of a Salesman on Broadway
Michael J. Fox and Wendell Pierce previously costarred on the Fox sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show Michael J. Fox is reconnecting with an old friend. On Wednesday, the Back to the Future star took in Broadway's production of Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre in New York City and reunited with the show's star Wendell Pierce, with whom Fox costarred in the Fox sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show. Fox, 63, brought his 33-year-old son Sam to the play and posed for photos with Pierce, 58,...
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz Make Playful Video for Daniel Radcliffe in Response to His Crush on Them
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are getting a kick out of being Daniel Radcliffe's childhood celebrity crushes. On The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, the Weird actor, 33, was asked by the host whether it's true he had posters of her and Diaz in his room growing up, which he previously admitted to in an interview.
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
Scary Bradshaw! Sarah Jessica Parker Jumps Back from Cyclist on And Just Like That... Set
A photo of Parker in character as the Sex and the City heroine Carrie Bradshaw shows a bicyclist headed right toward her on the streets of New York City It's a hop, skip and a new week for Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That.... Photos of the Sex and the City franchise star filming season 2 showed a moment where the actress jumped back from a cyclist coming straight toward her. (HBO declined to comment on PEOPLE's request for determining whether the bike...
Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film
"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Splits from Fiancé Erich Schwer
The couple got engaged on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022 Gabby Windey and her fiancé Erich Schwer are going their separate ways, PEOPLE has confirmed. The reality star, 31, and her fiancé, 29, are ending their engagement after she accepted his proposal on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022. The decision to end the relationship comes after Windey revealed that the couple were focusing on their individual goals while she competed on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. After being asked whether she and...
Jennifer Lawrence Says She and Her Hunger Games Costars Used to 'Get Stoned' After Premieres
"My mother-in-law's going to love this. I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!" the Causeway actress joked in an interview with The New York Times Jennifer Lawrence once had a specific way she preferred to unwind after the hubbub of in-person Hunger Games premieres and press events. "The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned," the Causeway actress, 32, said in a recent profile with The New York Times, referring to herself and her two main costars in...
Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One'
Millie Bobby Brown said friendship with Enola Holmes 2 costar Henry Cavill comes with "terms and conditions" unlike her connection with Stranger Things cast mates, which has "no boundaries" Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's friendship comes with "healthy" parameters. The actress, 18, told Deadline about working with the Superman actor, 39, on the Enola Holmes movies, in which she plays the titular younger sister to his famed detective Sherlock. Brown said her camaraderie with him is more "adult" than her bond with her Stranger Things costars like...
Tom Schwartz Struggled to Accept Katie Maloney Leaving Months Before Divorce Filing: 'I'm Lying to Myself'
On Thursday's Winter House, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz was coming to terms with the end of his marriage to Katie Maloney — in particular, the role he played in the relationship's demise. When Schwartz and his Vanderpump costar Tom Sandoval traveled to Stowe, Vermont, for the Bravo reality...
Tiffani Thiessen Goes for '80s and '90s Nostalgia for Family's Fun Halloween Costumes: Photo
Tiffani Thiessen's family went for some iconic looks from the '80s and '90s for Halloween Tiffani Thiessen decided on throwbacks for Halloween with her family. The Saved By the Bell alum, 48, shared photos of her family's costumes on Instagram Tuesday, where she and husband Brady Smith dressed up as Keymaster and Gatekeeper from Ghostbusters. While they rocked the iconic costumes, the couple's two kids — son Holt, 7, and daughter Harper, 12 — stole the show. Holt appeared shirtless with a baseball cap and gold chains, wearing baggy jeans...
Blake Shelton Offers 'Wifey' Gwen Stefani Advice on 'Complicated' Voice Knockouts Decision
Gwen Stefani's teen Voice contestants Alyssa Witrado, Daysia and Sasha Hurtado go head-to-head in a PEOPLE exclusive first look at their knockout round airing Monday It's nothing but friendly competition between Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton on The Voice. In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at the three-way knockout round between Stefani's teen contestants Alyssa Witrado, Daysia and Sasha Hurtado airing on Monday, Shelton offers his wife his opinion on which artist he thinks should make it through to the live rounds. "Sasha I think you won this," Shelton says after...
Chris Farley's Brother Kevin Is Creating a Graphic Novel About the Late SNL Star's Youth
The graphic novel, co-authored by Chris Farley's brother Kevin, promises to be a "heartfelt dive into laughter and love" Chris Farley's childhood and rise to fame will come to life in a new graphic novel co-authored by his brother Kevin Farley. Made in collaboration with Z2 Comics, the 2gether actor created Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story alongside co-writer Frank Marraffino, who has written comics for the Marvel Zombies series. The graphic novel will depict stories from Chris and Kevin's childhood. It will also touch upon Chris'...
Gwen Stefani on Husband and 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton: 'We're So Different, Yet We're So the Same'
Gwen Stefani is opening up about why her marriage to Blake Shelton has worked for almost two years — despite the pair's many differences. In an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker spoke to host Drew Barrymore about meeting Shelton, 46, while feeling hopeless following her divorce from Gavin Rossdale and detailed her day-to-day life alongside the country star.
Luann de Lesseps Calls Bethenny Frankel's 'Pathetic' New Podcast a 'Desperate Search for a Storyline'
"I remember at one point, she wouldn't even say the word 'Housewives,'" Luann de Lesseps said of Bethenny Frankel's decision to launch a Housewives rewatch podcast Luann de Lesseps won't be subscribing to Bethenny Frankel's podcast any time soon. The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 57, called her former costar's upcoming ReWives rewatch podcast about the Bravo franchise "a pretty desperate scenario" after Frankel, 52, announced the new venture on Friday. "Well, I think that she's trying to grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline...
Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Afraid to Return to Stranger Things After Filming Enola Holmes 2
"So now, I'm so obsessed with it," Millie Bobby Brown said of her "deep-rooted fear" about returning to Stranger Things after filming Enola Holmes 2 Millie Bobby Brown is jumping from one onscreen heroine to the next. The Stranger Things star, 18, opened up about her "deep-rooted fear" in returning for the fifth and final season of her breakout Netflix series after filming the streamer's Enola Holmes 2, as she participated in a Q&A at the sequel's New York City premiere this week. She explained that her titular Enola...
