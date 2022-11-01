The couple got engaged on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022 Gabby Windey and her fiancé Erich Schwer are going their separate ways, PEOPLE has confirmed. The reality star, 31, and her fiancé, 29, are ending their engagement after she accepted his proposal on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022. The decision to end the relationship comes after Windey revealed that the couple were focusing on their individual goals while she competed on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. After being asked whether she and...

22 HOURS AGO