Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Downey Jr. gets a drastic makeover from his 2 children: Watch
Robert Downey Jr. shared a rare video on social media with his two youngest kids in which they give him a drastic makeover.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman on Ryan Reynolds: "Takes Up So Much Air in the Room"
Hugh Jackman says his friend Ryan Reynolds "takes up all the air in the room" during a new interview. Variety managed to speak to the star about his entire career. Of course, his high profile friendship with the Marvel actor came up. Now, the two are destined to team in Deadpool 3. "Ryan Reynolds takes up so much air in the room," Jackman deadpanned. "It's crazy, it just an insatiable need. Or a vat of needs and wants." He's got more of them if you ask. The star said his friend is ubiquitous and it's annoying, but clearly had a laugh with it. Deadpool 3 might start out with the two actors at each other's throats, however, it's hard to imagine that the two heroes won't get along by the end of the film. In that way, art will probably imitate life in that regard. Take a look at the entire exchange down below!
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favorite Superhero Movie Is a DC Film
Hugh Jackman is a name that's synonymous with Marvel. The actor made his comic book movie debut way back in 2000 when he played Wolverine in X-Men, and he went on to star in many more films as the character up until Logan in 2017. Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Despite the actor's long Marvel history, his favorite superhero movie is actually a DC film. Jackman was recently interviewed by Variety and revealed his love for The Dark Knight.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch," topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil" landed in the No.2 spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic
Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
ComicBook
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
ComicBook
Who Played Hulk Hogan in the Young Rock Season 3 Premiere?
Young Rock Season 3 premiered tonight on NBC, confirming that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did not win the presidency in 2032 before jumping back to the show's three main time periods. The 1985 era received the most attention as Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson) realized the consequences of agreeing to wrestle in Saudi Arabia behind Vince McMahon's back while young Johnson (Adrian Groulx) meets a number of stars surrounding WrestleMania I at a party celebrating the release of a Cyndi Lauper music video. The scenes feature WWE's Becky Lynch as Lauper, Ben Vanermey as Roddy Piper, Joseph D. Reitman as Captain Lou Albano, Nicholas Bernardi as Bret Hart and Jason Devon Jenkins as Mr. T.
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Rescuing It From Netflix
Adult Swim has cancelled a major fan-favorite series after rescuing from its previous Netflix cancellation in a shocking move after two seasons with the network. Lisa Hanawalt's Tuca & Bertie originally debuted as an original animated series with Netflix, but was not picked up for a second season until Adult Swim had revealed that they actually picked up the series for a new batch of episodes. The second season turned out to be such a success with Adult Swim that it was followed up by a third season that debuted earlier this Summer. Unfortunately, that's going to be it for now.
ComicBook
Weird Al Yankovic Addresses the Truth About His Relationship With Madonna
Whatever DID happen between Weird Al Yankovic and Madonna? Well, Weird Al is addressing where the line between truth and fiction should get drawn. Yankovic's new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is premiering on The Roku Channel today, and as a mass audience of viewers finally gets to see the film, there are certainly going to be a lot of questions about how close the movie hems to real life (or not).
ComicBook
Marvel's Ironheart Appear to Have Wrapped Production
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever getting ready to hit theaters next week, fans have been excited to see the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wakanda Forever has been receiving some pretty good reviews, making it look like the perfect ending to Phase Four of the MCU. The film will show us how the studio plans to replace the late Chadwick Boseman as well as introduce us to Riri Williams / Ironheart. Ironheart will also be getting a series on Disney+ that will be produced by Ryan Coogler and will give fans a more in depth look at the character. The series will also star Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Lyric Ross with Sasha Baron Cohen rumored to appear as Mephisto. Ironheart has been filming for the past few months and now it seems that they might have wrapped.
ComicBook
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reveals His Frustration With the Disney+ Series
Obi-Wan Kenobi writer Andrew Stanton admits to feeling some frustration while writing for the Disney+ Star Wars series. Stanton is known best for his writing on Pixar films such as Finding Nemo and Wall-E, the latter of which won an Academy Award and is the first Pixar movie added to the Criterion Collection library. However, while working on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Stanton felt a constraint he hadn't felt in his other writing work. Speaking to io9, Stanton recalls how exciting it could be to write dialogue for iconic characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, but the pressure of always having to ask, "'Does that fit the canon?'" feel "bittersweet," he says. "[The reason that happens is] because people care, but it also kind of doesn't allow, sometimes, things to venture beyond where maybe they should to tell a better story. So it can sometimes really handicap what I think are better narrative options."
ComicBook
Andor's Kyle Soller Explains That Awkward Confrontation Between Syril and Dedra
Disney+'s new Star Wars series, Andor, is nine episodes deep and has followed some familiar faces as well as new ones. One of the show's villains is Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), the former Deputy Inspector for the Preox-Morlana. Things haven't been going well for little Syril ever since he went against orders in the show's third episode and caused a lot of trouble for his unit. He lost his job and was forced to go back home to his mommy, Eedy (Kathryn Hunter). Syril has become obsessed with finding Cassian, and his searches caught the attention of Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), a lieutenant and supervisor in the Imperial Security Bureau. In the latest episode, Syril basically stalks Dedra by waiting outside the ISB building, and they have an extremely intense and awkward interaction that has fans wondering if something romantic could be brewing, and if so, it's definitely not healthy. He tells her she has inspired him and given him a new reason to live, and it's hard to tell if she's really agitated and creeped out by the behavior or if she's actually into it. Soller recently had a chat with /Film about the show and while he didn't spill any details on a potential romance, he did provide further insight into the memorably icky scene.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
ComicBook
Chris Farley's Origin Story To Be Revealed in New Graphic Novel Growing Up Farley
Chris Farley is a comedy icon even now, 25 years after his death, but how many know the details of his origin and life story? One group of creators thinks that the world needs to know more about Farley, and have gone to the length of creating a new graphic novel called Growing Up Farley, which will take a look at the comedian's childhood.
'The Crown' star Dominic West believes he only looks like King Charles 'from behind'
In an interview with Netflix Thursday, West said the only time he and Charles resemble each other is from behind "because the hair is just perfect."
Comments / 0