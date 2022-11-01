ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Essence

Everything You Need To Know Before Attending This Year’s 2022 Girls United Summit

When the Girls United Summit began in 2020, it created a foundation of essential conversations, fellowship, and an overall good time. Fast forward two years later, and that foundation has grown stronger and stronger into a movement. On November 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST, Atlanta is the place to be for an immersive experience that young people can look forward to every year.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy