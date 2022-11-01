Read full article on original website
What to watch for during tonight’s Miami vs. FSU game
The Miami Hurricanes will host its biggest rival on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium with in-state rival Florida State coming to town. Kickoff for the game is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ABC. Florida State (5-3, 3-3) is entering the game playing...
National media predicts Miami vs. Florida State on Saturday
It’s Miami-Florida State, one of the greatest traditional rivalries in college football. A matchup that typically auto-generates the phrase, “throw out the records” has become a complete buy-in on the Seminoles as they roll into Hard Rock Stadium winning just one of their last four games. Mike...
Live Gameday Updates: FSU at Miami - Pregame Questions
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State faces Miami at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It marks the seventh ninth game in 2022 for the Seminoles. The game between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes will be shown nationally on ABC. It marks the third time this season the Seminoles have been in the primetime slot for ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
Quindarrius Jones says he is 'locked in' with FSU Football
