Tallahassee, FL

Live Gameday Updates: FSU at Miami - Pregame Questions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State faces Miami at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It marks the seventh ninth game in 2022 for the Seminoles. The game between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes will be shown nationally on ABC. It marks the third time this season the Seminoles have been in the primetime slot for ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
