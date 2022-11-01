ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Hochul, Higgins announce funding for local terrorism prevention efforts

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLIfR_0iutrSLX00

Gov. Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday federal funding to further the state's efforts in combatting targeted violence and domestic terrorism.

The funding, $500,000, was awarded from the U.S Department of Homeland Security's Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention grant program.

The funding will help support threat assessment and management teams in Buffalo, Troy, Niagara County, and Monroe County.

The creation of the threat assessment and management teams was a part of Hochul's Executive Order 18, issued in the wake of the May 14 Tops shooting.

"This grant will support the work of police and sheriff teams in Erie and Niagara Counties to assess threats of targeted violence and terrorism, giving the community and law enforcement more resources to detect and intervene in public safety risks," Higgins said.

One-fifth of the award, or $100,000 will go toward the Buffalo Police Department. Another $100,000 will be awarded to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 37

Sharon Amoia
3d ago

This is her way of making the streets safe.Restrict all law abiding citizens rights is making it safer.Shes a clown 🤡 just like the Biden administration.

Reply(6)
9
M Reynolds
3d ago

Yet not a word about ten’s of thousands of violent criminals roaming the streets that should be out of society.

Reply(1)
17
Heather Pierce
3d ago

Such a ploy just to win votes... If elected she will do NOTHING with her empty, BS promises... She will continue to run this state into the ground

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Zeldin holds rally in Rensselaer County as election nears

The Republican candidate for New York governor was in the Capital Region Thursday night. Rep. Lee Zeldin held a rally in Rensselaer County at the Old Post Road Golf Club in Castleton-On-Hudson. Zeldin also welcomed other candidates running for New York state offices – including Rep. Elise Stefanik, and other...
NEWS10 ABC

CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Approves Laws for Marijuana Businesses to Open in the City

The Rochester City Council has approved the package of laws necessary to allow marijuana businesses to be set up and operated within city limits. The legislation amends the city's zoning and business permits Code to allow for adult-use cannabis dispensaries and adult-use cannabis smoking lounges in non-residential areas in accordance with the new state cannabis law.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y., (WENY) -- A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed 'Operation Big Eight Narco' has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement today where she stressed curbing violent crime is a top priority for her office.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas proposes more funding for city attorney's position

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas says he is currently looking to fill the city attorney's position, following Richard Morrisroe's decision to leave the post at the end of the year. Rosas, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Wednesday, says that's one of the reasons he has included more funding for the position in the proposed 2023 city budget. He feels the city should have a full-time attorney to work with department heads and the mayor...
News 8 WROC

Water Scare: Canandaigua corrects typo in water report

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Canandaigua has issued a correction in the water level reports released back in October. Water is safe to use and drink like you normally would, officials said. According to the town, a public notice was released on Oct. 19, saying there was a presence of trihalomethanes far beyond the […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy