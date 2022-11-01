Gov. Hochul, Higgins announce funding for local terrorism prevention efforts

Gov. Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday federal funding to further the state's efforts in combatting targeted violence and domestic terrorism.

The funding, $500,000, was awarded from the U.S Department of Homeland Security's Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention grant program.

The funding will help support threat assessment and management teams in Buffalo, Troy, Niagara County, and Monroe County.

The creation of the threat assessment and management teams was a part of Hochul's Executive Order 18, issued in the wake of the May 14 Tops shooting.

"This grant will support the work of police and sheriff teams in Erie and Niagara Counties to assess threats of targeted violence and terrorism, giving the community and law enforcement more resources to detect and intervene in public safety risks," Higgins said.

One-fifth of the award, or $100,000 will go toward the Buffalo Police Department. Another $100,000 will be awarded to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.