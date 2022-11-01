ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Volunteers & donations needed for Paso Robles' 38th annual Thanksgiving dinner

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
Now in its 38th year, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is once again hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community of Paso Robles.

More than 250 volunteers help transform Centennial Park into a restaurant that serves 1,500 meals to those who would normally go without a holiday meal.

The traditional sit-down dinner takes place at Centennial Park Activity Center on Thanksgiving Day from 12 to 2 p.m. This event is made possible solely from donations and volunteers.

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is now accepting monetary donations that are greatly needed. Over 250 volunteers are needed to assist with activities that lead up to the dinner including set-up, food preparation, serving, meal delivery, and clean-up. Volunteers must be over 13 years of age and at least 16 to work in the kitchen.

Each year the park is transformed into a large restaurant for a single day. The extensive menu includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, candied yams, dressing, cranberries, salad, rolls, and a variety of freshly baked pies. The cooking of this homemade meal is made possible by the generous donation of the Paso Robles School District’s Culinary Academy kitchen. In addition to the sit-down dinner, volunteers deliver meals to those who are homebound.

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles will also be the Thanksgiving meal provider for the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) at both the Paso Robles and Atascadero locations.

Please visit thanksgivingforpasorobles.com to donate or volunteer.

