'I'm so glad to be alive' — Canton police officers save woman's life

A Stark County woman has immense gratitude for the quick actions taken by two Canton police officers when she suffered a medical emergency earlier this month.

On Oct. 5, Annette Conklin was with her husband in Downtown Canton when she began experiencing symptoms of cardiac arrest. When she became non-responsive, her frantic husband called 911. Coincidentally, two Canton police officers, Patrolmen Matthew Machamer and Autin Lute, were just blocks away. Upon arriving on scene, the two officers immediately triaged Conklin’s condition and quickly began CPR.

The entire incident was captured on the officers’ body worn cameras.

“My husband really couldn’t watch [the body camera video] and my family couldn’t watch it all. I watched it all,” Conklin told News 5 from her living room in Pike Township. “It wasn’t my time to go. It wasn’t it. Everything happens for a reason. I know that when I do [die], I know where I’m going, but the gates weren’t open that day.”

Canton Police Dept. Patrolman Autin Lute

Canton Police Dept. Patrolman Matthew Machamer

Conklin, who has nearly a half-dozen adopted rescue dogs, has been holding each and every one of them a little tighter upon being released from the hospital. Although she said her medical history includes occasional seizures, never once has she suffered cardiac arrest.

“They finally got me to breathe. It seemed like an eternity when I watched the video,” Conklin said. “They finally got me to breathe and be responsive. The paramedics got there. They took me to the hospital and I don’t remember any of it.”

Still frame from Canton Police Dept. body camera video

According to the body camera video released by the Canton Police Department, the officers began to render first aid within seconds of their arrival. As one of the officers began performing chest compressions, the other cradled her neck and continued to try talking to Conklin.

Nearly two minutes into performing CPR, Conklin began breathing again.

“Oh, my gosh!” Conklin’s husband exclaimed.

“I’m so glad to be alive and I’m so thankful for Patrolman Lute and Patrolman Machamer,” Conklin said. “I haven’t met them yet but I know they’re getting awards at the beginning of the year. I’ll be so happy to meet them. I got them a little gift and plenty of Lifesavers because I’m so thankful for them saving my life.”

The two officers, who were not available on Tuesday, will be presented with the Lifesavers Award at the department’s next awards ceremony.