Harry Styles Performs As Danny Zuko From ‘Grease’ in Dark Denim & Slick Dress Shoes at ‘Harryween’ Show

Harry Styles slicked back his famous long locks and channeled Danny Zuko from the famed film series “Grease” for “Harryween,” his Halloween show.

The show, which took place at The Forum in Los Angeles yesterday, saw Styles sauntering around the stage in all-black digs singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from the 1978 musical.

Embodying the iconic “bad boy” character, the Gucci brand ambassador wore a black sleeveless top tucked into his trousers, embellished with silver studs to add an extra edge. On bottom, Styles donned black fitted denim jeans which he belted in place. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer sported thick white socks, a trademark of the Greaser character.

On his feet, Styles stepped into a classic pair of black dress shoes with black laces, the leather footwear offering the “Don’t Worry Darling” actor a wide range of movement while performing. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a sleek silhouette.

When it comes to fashion, Styles has become renowned for his glamorous, retro and fluid outfits. The “Dunkirk” actor frequently wears Gucci, as he’s one of the luxury label’s campaign stars, but also wears bold knits, jackets and sets from Marc Jacobs, J.W. Anderson, Lanvin and Bode. His onstage costume often includes sparkly pieces from independent designers like Archie Alled-Martínez and Harris Reed.

For footwear, Styles is a fan of Gucci loafers and boots. London brand Roker has also outfitted him. When off-duty, Styles typically wears athletic or comfy slip-on sneakers by Nike, Adidas, Vans, and New Balance.

