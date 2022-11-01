ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

XXL Mag

Desiigner Breaks Down in Tears After Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s Done With Rap

Desiigner is having a tough time dealing with the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff and says he is done with rap. On Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Desiigner went on Instagram Live after learning the news that Takeoff was shot and killed hours earlier in Houston. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is distraught over the news that his fellow rapper has lost his life, which brought Desiigner to tears.
XXL Mag

Gillie Da Kid Calls Out People for Posting Takeoff Death Videos and Photos

Gillie Da Kid has called out people who have been posting videos and photos of Migos rapper Takeoff's tragic death. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Gillie Da Kid hit up Instagram with a pointed message for anyone who posted photos and videos of Takeoff's final moments following the senseless shooting in Houston that left the 28-year-old Atlanta rapper dead on the scene. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game rapper-turned-podcaster put certain social media users and blog sites completely on blast, accusing people who posted the horrific videos and photos of attempting to capitalize on Takeoff's heartbreaking situation.
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

Takeoff Dead at 28 After Being Shot in Houston

UPDATE (Nov. 1):. Takeoff's label, Quality Control Music, has released an official statement on Instagram in the wake of the rapper's tragic passing. "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the statement reads. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss."
HOUSTON, TX
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
OK! Magazine

Rapper Takeoff Not The Intended Target Of Fatal Gunshots, Claims Insider

Though rapper Takeoff was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday, November 1, sources believe he was an innocent bystander who happened to get caught in the "crossfire."While it was originally reported that the star, who was 28 at the time, may have been involved in an argument at a Houston bowling alley prior to the gunfire ringing out, an insider told Radar, "Whatever happened, it didn’t have to do with Takeoff."The outlet noted that the "Open It Up" lyricist was hanging out with Migos member Quavo before the crime took place. Though Quavo, his uncle, wasn't injured, two...
XXL Mag

J Prince Releases Statement Following Takeoff’s Death

J Prince has released a statement in the wake of the death of Takeoff, which occurred in the Rap-A-Lot founder's hometown of Houston. On Thursday (Nov. 3), the Texas rap patriarch shared a photo of Takeoff on Instagram along with a lengthy caption about the Migos rapper's murder, offering his condolences to the late Atlanta rhymer's friends and family.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
NASHVILLE, TN
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

