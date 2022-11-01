ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Northwest Film Forum Awards $20,000 Lynn Shelton Grant to Izabel Acevedo in Honor of Late Director (EXCLUSIVE)

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9o2C_0iutqnpH00

The Northwest Film Forum has selected filmmaker Izabel Acevedo will be the 2022 recipient of the Lynn Shelton “Of A Certain Age” Grant. Acevedo will receive an unrestricted cash award of $20,000 to financially support her first narrative feature film.

“Today is such a joyful day,” Acevedo said. “I feel seen as a filmmaker, and I’m thrilled and thankful to see now that this project has suddenly taken over my schedule.”

The grant honors late film and television director Lynn Shelton, who died from acute myeloid leukemia in 2020. Shelton found inspiration in the fact that acclaimed filmmaker Claire Denis once spoke at the NWFF disclosing that she did not make her first feature film until she was 40, which influenced Shelton to direct her own, “We Go Way Back,” at age 39.

Co-founded by Duplass Brothers Productions, founded by brothers Jay and Mark Duplass, and NWFF, and with support from a number of community members, the Lynn Shelton “Of A Certain Age” Grant is now in its third year of operation. The grant seeks to benefit a United States-based woman, non-binary, intersex and/or transgender filmmaker that is 39 years old or older and in the process of developing and directing their first narrative feature.

Acevedo was born in Guatemala and studied film in Mexico at Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica. Throughout her studies, she wrote and directed two narrative short films and one documentary short film. She moved to New York in 2014 to work as a writer and editor.

This year’s cross-country Award Selection Committee was comprised of SJ Chiro, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Lauren McBride, and Bethany Martin-Breen. In addition to Acevedo, filmmakers Tannaz Hazemi and Lucretia Stinnette also received special honorable mentions from the Award Selection Committee.

“Us women filmmakers, mother filmmakers, non-binary and transgender directors, have lots to share with the world,” Acevedo said. “I believe that grants such as [Of a Certain Age Grant] can truly close the gap between genders in the filmmaking industry and allow diverse and creatively unique voices to emerge. Thank you to everyone who made this possible! ¡Gracias!”

The 2021 grant recipient was Erica Tremblay, a writer and director from the Seneca-Cayuga Nation who works on FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” additionally directing an episode. She is currently in the middle of filming her narrative feature debut, titled “Fancy Dance.”

2022 Finalists
In addition to Acevedo, nine other filmmakers made it into the finalist round of the grant process.
The finalists are listed below:

  • Izabel Acevedo
  • Elaine Del Valle
  • Charlotte Glynn
  • Pamela Green
  • Alice Gu
  • Tannaz Hazemi
  • Kate Marks
  • Lucretia Stinnette
  • Tracy Tragos
  • Elia Urquiza
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jafar Panahi Honored With Precious Gem Award From Miami Film Festival GEMS – Film News in Brief

The ninth annual Miami Film Festival GEMS will present Iranian filimmaker Jafar Panahi with the Precious Gem Award. The award will be presented virtually before Friday’s screening of “No Bears.” The festival, sponsored by Miami Dade College, runs Nov. 3-10 at MDC’s Tower Theater. “I thank all the people involved in the Miami Film Festival, who considered me worthy of receiving this award.” Panahi stated in an audio message relayed from prison. ”But… I have dreams that go beyond all the awards in the world. I dream and have always dreamed that in the current situation my country is facing,...
MIAMI, FL
Variety

Variety Earns Record 121 Nominations From National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

Variety has been nominated for 121 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism awards, surpassing the publication’s previous record of 99 nods in 2021. Variety was nominated for best entertainment publication for its “Leaving the Kingdom” issue, released on Dec. 21, 2021, with outgoing Disney CEO Bob Iger. Senior music writer and chief music critic Chris Willman and executive editor Brent Lang were nominated for print journalist of the year, while deputy music editor Jem Aswad and chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister were nominated for online journalist of the year. “Our Variety newsroom has had a banner year in breaking news, industry scoops and traffic. These...
Variety

Nick Moore’s Comedy ‘Missionary Position’ Seeks Buyers at American Film Market

By E.J. Panaligan Editor-turned-director Nick Moore, known for his work on British romantic comedies including “The Full Monty,” has boarded  comedy “Missionary Position” as its director. The film will be set in South Africa and comes from writer W. David McBrayer and producers Kevin Connor and Nichola Ellis, who will present the film to buyers at the AFM. The fish-out-of-water comedy follows a young couple posing as missionaries to escape the chaos of the western economic society, instead finding themselves faced with the harsh reality of surviving in rural Africa.  “It is a fun poignant entertaining script while making a profound global statement...
Variety

Isabelle Fuhrman Stars in Thriller ‘Unit 234’ From Radiant Films Intl. at AFM

Radiant Films Intl. has unveiled a first-look image of thriller “Unit 234,” pictured above. Isabelle Fuhrman, who had a breakout role in 2009’s “Orphan,” and reprised the role in this year’s hit “Orphan: First Kill” essays the lead. Pic follows Fuhrman, and employee of a remote storage facility, who discovers an unconscious man in a locked unit. She must fight to survive the night against a ruthless gang, who are dead set on retrieving their precious cargo at any cost. Andy Tennant (“The Kominsky Method,” “Fool’s Gold”) directs from a script by Derek Steiner. “Unit 234” is currently in post-production, and also...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Three Women of Color Be Nominated for the First Time In Academy History?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 3, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Could we see for...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

MSNBC Cuts Ties Unexpectedly With Weekend Host Tiffany Cross

Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host who was known for running the freewheeling Saturday commentary program “Cross Connection,” is leaving the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, and Cross could not be reached for immediate comment. MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, according to one of these people, and severed ties with her immediately. A rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found, and the production staff assigned to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Fans Told to Stop Leaving Socks at Dobby’s Grave on Wales Beach: ‘It Could Put Wildlife at Risk’

“Harry Potter” fans are being urged not to leave socks at the site of a memorial for the house elf Dobby at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The location is where the production of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” shot Dobby’s death scene. In the “Harry Potter” novels, Dobby dies in Harry’s arms and tells him the beach is “such a beautiful place to be with friends.” The film team settled on the expansive Freshwater West Beach to do justice to the moment. After “Harry Potter” fans erected a memorial for Dobby at the filming location,...
Variety

CNBC Cancels Shepard Smith’s Show Amid Business-News Push

Like many other TV anchors at business-news outlet CNBC, Shepard Smith finds himself facing a closing bell. The veteran journalist, who arrived at the NBCUniversal venue in the fall of 2020 with a mission to grow the network’s audience in early evening with a non-partisan general-news program, will leave CNBC as it focuses more intently on its core product: information tailored for viewers interested in the markets and personal finance. Smith’s last show will air later in November, and CNBC intends to replace his program, “The News with Shepard Smith,” with an evening hour devoted to business news in early 2023....
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Variety

‘Black Panther 2’ Original Script: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ‘Grieved the Loss of Time’ After His 5-Year Blip

In Ryan Coogler’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the eponymous nation is seen mourning the loss of T’Challa. The narrative mirrors the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, but Coogler recently told Inverse that his original “Black Panther” sequel script similarly dealt with grief as its main theme. The sequel was set to feature Boseman reprising his role of T’Challa/Black Panther, but the script had to be overhauled following Boseman’s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting],” Coogler said in what may come as a surprise...
Variety

Sylvia Robinson, Incoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Was a Hit Artist Before Becoming an Influential Hip-Hop Mogul

Sylvia Robinson (1935-2011) has deservedly been called “the mother of hip-hop” for her efforts in co-founding and running Sugar Hill Records. But even as impressive an honorific as that can’t begin to encapsulate a wide-ranging career that predated the dawn of rap and unfolded over a remarkable half-century in music. Like her fellow 2022 Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees, Grubman and Iovine, Robinson created a world in which musicmakers could come to the fore and thrive. Not only did she co-found one of the first hip-hop labels, Sugar Hill Records, and serve as its CEO, but she was one of the architects...
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Moon Projects Launches Joint Venture With Warner Chappell; Rick Krim to Lead Rock Hall’s Performer Nominating Committee

Moon Projects, the record label and creative agency founded by former TikTok executive Mary Rahmani, has announced the launch of its publishing division in partnership with Warner Chappell Music. The deal marks Moon Projects’ second joint venture with a major music company. Moon Projects also has a record label imprint through Republic Records and singer-songwriter Em Beihold, whose debut single for the label was recently certified platinum in the U.S. Moon Projects is represented by Heidy Vaquerano, Partner at Fox Rothschild LLP. “I’m so thrilled to be launching the publishing division of Moon Projects,” says Rahmani. “Warner Chappell is one of the...
Variety

Weird Al Yankovic Weighs in on Daniel Radcliffe’s Portrayal and Seeing His Life on the Big Screen

In the late 1970s, Alfred Matthew Yankovic, known by his moniker Weird Al, emerged onto the music scene as a master of song parodies on radio’s “Dr. Demento Show” — and his legacy continues to reverberate worldwide. With such massive hits as “Eat It,” a riff on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and “My Bologna,” a nod to the Knack’s “My Sharona,” Yankovic has earned five Grammy Awards and sold more than 12 million albums. Fresh off his latest 133-date tour, the musician’s life is now the subject of Eric Appel’s biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which stars Daniel Radcliffe...
Variety

As He Enters Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie Still Gets Teens and Grandmas Dancing

Lionel Richie is that rare artist who, when his music comes on at a family cookout, he’ll have your mama, your grandma and your TikTok-lovin’ niece all dancin’ on the ceiling (assuming there’s a ceiling to your cookout). He’s a force in entertainment and, though he’s 73 years young, Richie won’t or “Can’t Slow Down” anytime soon! Sorry for the ’80s-era pun, but that album sold 20 million copies on the strength of five hit singles, including the juggernauts “Hello,” “Runnin’ With the Night,” and “All Night Long (All Night).” When “Can’t Slow Down” was released in 1983, Richie was already...
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Doctor: Asjha Cooper Exits NBC Series After Two Seasons

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from the Nov. 2 episode of “Chicago Med.” Asjha Cooper is saying goodbye to “Chicago Med.” The actress, who has played Vanessa Taylor since Season 6, exited during Wednesday’s episode, Variety confirms. The character, who was previously revealed as Maggie’s (Marlyne Barrett) daughter who she’d given up for adoption, chose to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others. “This is my calling,” she told a shocked Maggie at the end of the hour. Cooper appeared in 29 episodes of Dick Wolf’s series between 2021 and 2022. She has previously...
Variety

Kevin Spacey to Make First Speaking Appearance in Five Years: Actor Will Give Masterclass And Receive Prize at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema

Kevin Spacey is set to make his first speaking gig in five years with a masterclass at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin, where he will also receive a lifetime achievement award. The two-time Oscar winner (“American Beauty,” “The Usual Suspects”), who has held a low profile outside of court appearances since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, is scheduled to hold an onstage conversation on Jan. 16, 2023, in the auditorium of Turin’s iconic Mole Antonelliana domed tower, which houses the film museum. The masterclass, conducted by museum president Domenico De Gaetano, will be followed by a screening at...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Poland’s American Film Festival Readies for 13th Edition of Celebrating Indies

Poland’s American Film Festival readies for its — lucky — 13th edition, unspooling Nov. 8-13 in Wrocław.  The fest, which will open with “Bones and All” and close with Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” will once again combine classics with contemporary titles, for instance pairing Nancy Buirski’s doc “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy” with John Schlesinger’s Oscar-winner, or introducing retrospectives dedicated to Robert Altman and Nina Menkes.  Menkes — behind “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power” — will also get AFF’s Indie Star Award. Previous recipients include Todd Solondz, David Gordon Green, Hal Hartley, Whit Stillman, Rosanna Arquette and John Waters, who came...
Variety

Third ‘28 Days Later’ Film Creeps Closer as Danny Boyle, Cillian Murphy Praise Script Idea: ‘It’s Very Appealing’

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland have floated the idea of making a third “28 Days Later” movie for years, but it now seems like the project, which is titled “28 Months Later,” is getting closer than ever to being a real possibility. Both Boyle and his “28 Days Later” star Cillian Murphy expressed interest to NME in reuniting with screenwriter Garland for the next chapter in the zombie horror franchise. The duo were being interviewed for the 20th anniversary of the original film. “Every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it,” Murphy said about the next...
Variety

How George Lopez and His Daughter Mayan Are Healing 10 Years of Silence and ‘Daddy Issues’ With Their New NBC Sitcom

The first TV series adapted from a TikTok is upon us, though it’s also rooted in a groundbreaking Latino show from the early 2000s. The premiere of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez” on Nov. 4 will bring George Lopez back to broadcast network comedy 15 years after the conclusion of his self-titled ABC series. This time, he’s sharing the soundstage with his daughter, Mayan Lopez. They star as a father and a daughter working to repair their relationship in a fictionalized version of their own experience. Mayan and George hadn’t been on regular speaking terms for nearly a decade because of his infidelity...
Variety

Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann, Karen O, Este Haim, Rickey Minor, Danny Elfman Join Variety’s Virtual Music for Screens Summit Held Nov. 29 – Dec. 1

Variety announced Wednesday that its annual, virtual Music for Screens Summit will take place Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 and feature conversations with Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann, Karen O, Rickey Minor, Danny Elfman and more. Variety’s Music for Screens Summit celebrates best-in-class creators, musicians and is part of LA3C, Penske Media’s first-ever culture and creativity festival taking place Dec. 10-11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. Variety’s Music for Screens event allows VIP ticket holders access to an experience typically reserved for industry executives only.   The summit will cover such topics as strategies for creating a winning live music performance and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

88K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy